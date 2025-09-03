Where Is Aliassime’s Fiancee Nina Ghaibi From? Equestrian Star’s Ethnicity and Roots Explored

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is roaring back to life at the US Open 2025, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the Australian Open 2022 and standing one step away from his second Major semifinal after his 2021 New York breakthrough. Through every high and low, one figure has remained steadfast by his side: his fiancée, Nina Ghaibi. Together for over six years, the couple announced their engagement in November 2024 and are set to marry just weeks after the US Open, turning Felix’s campaign into a love-fueled quest. But beyond the romance lies a story fans can’t stop asking about: where is Nina Ghaibi from? Time to explore the equestrian star’s fascinating roots and heritage.

Where is Nina Ghaibi from? What’s her nationality?

Nina Ghaibi’s story begins in the United States, where she was born in June 2000, just two months before Felix Auger-Aliassime. Today, she calls Huntersville, North Carolina, home, but a globe-trotting childhood that took her across Europe has shaped her life and brought her back to the States. She shares this journey with her elder sister, Cilia, who has been a constant companion along the way.

From a young age, Nina’s heart belonged to horses. That passion led her into the demanding, graceful world of equestrian sport. Guided partly by her father, Nina Ghaibi found her lifelong passion early. Her father, who worked with Equestrian Connection, a company known for using horses in therapeutic programs, played a key role in shaping her love for the sport. Today, Ghaibi stands out as a noted professional equestrian, having competed on the global stage, including the prestigious 2017 Moroccan Royal Tour.

Her favorite horse, a striking brown stallion with a bold white stripe, holds a special place in her heart. She once revealed that her love for horses began in childhood, often riding alongside her father. That passion even inspired Felix Auger-Aliassime, who in 2019 shared a photo of himself riding, captioned, “Switching sports for a day.“

What are Nina Ghaibi’s ethnicity and religion?

Nina Ghaibi carries a beautiful blend of cultures, with a Croatian mother and Moroccan father giving her roots that span Europe and North Africa. Holding Croatian citizenship, Nina reflects a life shaped by diverse experiences and a worldly perspective that shines through her personality.

Her religious beliefs remain undisclosed, as no public records or interviews have confirmed them, highlighting her choice to guard this part of her identity. That privacy only adds to her charm, letting her public life focus on her passions and relationships rather than personal details she chooses to keep close.

Family remains at the center of Nina’s world. She shares a close bond with her cousin, Croatian-born Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanović, and they are often seen together, offering glimpses of a strong family connection. Nina’s story is one of heritage, pride, and quiet elegance.

And while Felix Auger-Aliassime now grinds against the Aussie Alex de Minaur