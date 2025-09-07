Which Celebrities Can Be Spotted Courtside at the US Open 2025 Final Alongside Donald Trump? Everything to Know

Flushing Meadows in 2025 did something the tournament has been doing for a long time: it turned tennis into theater. For two weeks the site was equal parts arena and salon—courtside seats as stage boxes, sponsor suites as catwalks, and the blue carpet as a second runway. The US Open 2025 men’s final—Carlos Alcaraz versus Jannik Sinner—was the obvious center of gravity, but the story of this Open was just as much about who came to see it: actors, musicians, designers, athletes, and power players moving through the day like extras in a movie about spectacle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They came in clusters and solos. Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller, and Jon Hamm traded the kind of looks that read as dinner-table shorthand: equal parts gossip and genuine admiration for the tennis. Rami Malek and Naomi Watts watched with a concentration that made you think they were studying scenes; Hugh Jackman clapped with the broad, generous energy he brings to everything. Jonah Hill and Tina Fey were both present in separate moments of the fortnight, and Stephen Colbert—always an almost-home-game presence—took in sets with his usual deadpan smile. Steve Carell and John Mulaney split a late-afternoon rally and laughed through the pressure points. Chelsea Handler stopped by the Moët suite; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jasmine Cephas Jones sat like theater people who understand build and payoff.

via Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 06: Courteney Cox is seen watching Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova during the finals the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2025 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x/xMediaPunchx

Broadway, film, and television blurred into one long camera roll: Jim Parsons, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremy Allen White, Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts, Julianne Moore, and Julianna Margulies all showed up to watch the players create their own small acts of improvisation on court. Danny DeVito made his way through the crowds with the aura of someone born to be photographed at moments like this; Patricia Clarkson, Stanley Tucci, and Walton Goggins joined the table of familiar faces that never seems to stop arriving. Rosie Perez, John Turturro, and Christine Baranski were spotted in the mix, along with Jeremy Sisto, Chris Meloni, Jonathan Groff, and Taye Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fashion exerted its authority in the stands. Anna Wintour surveyed the action in her trademark shades; Christian Siriano, Thom Browne, and other designers were on the carpet; and supermodels and style fixtures—Alex Consani, Ashley Graham, Brooks Nader, and Chanel Iman—moved from VIP rooms to front rows as if testing a new runway. Influencers and the social-media set were equally visible: Liza Koshy, Benito Skinner, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner, and Isabel Machado brought the new-media energy into a crowd otherwise dominated by legacy glamour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor sit in the stands to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men s Finals of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250907110 COREYxSIPKIN Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor sit in the stands to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men s Finals of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250907110 COREYxSIPKIN

Music brought the quiet kind of celebrity: Pink, Sting, and Bruce Springsteen arrived and sat to watch, turning the court into a rare place where music stars simply watched. Diplo, Shaggy, Seal, Ludacris, H.E.R., Jon Bon Jovi, and Ciara threaded through suites and boxes, giving many frames the look of a concert that learned how to whisper.

AD

Athletes were in force. Venus Williams, Billie Jean King, and John McEnroe came back like elders checking the next crop. Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, and Reggie Bush were visible in multiple galleries; WNBA stars and younger pros—Sabrina Ionescu, Candace Parker, and Jonquel Jones—took seats with the focus of people who read the game. Simone Biles turned up to watch Coco Gauff; Wayne Gretzky sat through the women’s final like a man appreciating craft; and Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton supporters, and other younger athletes dotted the crowd.

via Imago Celebrities at the Women s Final at the 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Featuring: Stanley Tucci, Patricia Clarkson, Walton Goggins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States When: 06 Sep 2025 Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx instar55060016

Comedy and late night were well represented: John Mulaney and Ben Stiller swapped lines in the stands; Chelsea Handler and Jon Hamm offered the kind of quiet, candid moments photographers live for. Retta and other TV personalities slipped in and out, while morning-show fixtures—Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Gayle King, and Jenna Bush Hager—kept the coverage cameras honest.

The list of on-site names reads like a month of red carpets stacked into one fortnight: Lindsay Lohan and her partner Bader Shammas, Martha Stewart, Jon Bon Jovi, Alexandra Daddario, Rosie Perez, Jeremy Sisto, Chris Meloni, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Scott, Paul Wesley, Benjamin Bratt, David Burtka, Bobby Flay, Yvonne Orji, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Coco Jones, Orlando Bloom, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Holmes, Julianne Hough, Tommy Dorfman, Antonia Gentry, Danai Gurira, Jay Shetty, Alex Consani, and many more. They appeared in photo galleries, slipped into suites, and sat in stands—single cameo or multi-day presence, but all part of the same two-week tableau.

via Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 06: Naomi Watts and Chelsea Handler are seen watching Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova during the finals the US Open On Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2025 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x/xMediaPunchx

For every high-profile name there were the smaller, telling moments: Anna Osceola leaving with Jon Hamm, Courteney Cox caught applauding a hard-fought point, and Naomi Watts standing to cheer. Those images are what made the Open this year feel like an ongoing social event rather than a single Sunday fight for a trophy.

Which celebrities are expected to be courtside with Donald Trump at the US Open 2025 Final?

Donald Trump’s presence at the men’s final reframed the day. Invited as a guest of a tournament partner, his arrival added a political hum to the normal sponsor energy at Arthur Ashe. He sat in the corporate host area; his visit tightened security and refracted attention across the stadium. But Trump did not arrive in a vacuum—the final was already a returning-crowd moment, and many of the high-profile attendees who had been at the grounds during the fortnight were visible that night.

via Imago Martha Stewart sits in the stands to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men s Finals of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250907111 COREYxSIPKIN

Among the additional film and television names photographed or reported at Ashe during finals weekend—who had not already been listed above—were Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell. Alec Baldwin and Jeff Goldblum also showed up in their characteristic ways. Andy Roddick made an appearance among the sports contingent that night.

From fashion, Christian Siriano and Thom Browne were part of the style contingent on the blue carpet. Musicians who’d shown up earlier and were counted among the crowd that evening included Diplo, Shaggy, Seal, and Ludacris—the sort of star wattage that briefly pulled camera pans away from the court.

via Imago Danny DeVito sits in the stands to watch Jannik Sinner of Italy play Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Men s Finals of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championship in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday, September 7, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP20250907108 COREYxSIPKIN

Sports names who had taken multiple days to watch and were visible within the final’s broadcast window included Andy Roddick (noted earlier in the tournament) alongside those already cited: Venus Williams, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe, Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, Simone Biles, Trinity Rodman, Sabrina Ionescu, and Candace Parker. Photographers cataloged every suite and section: Courteney Cox exchanging a look with Ben Stiller; Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola leaving after a tight set; Naomi Watts standing and applauding a big point. Those images—not an arranged seating chart—made the finals feel like a confluence of culture, sport, and star power.

Political and business figures likely to share the spotlight with Trump at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Trump’s presence changed the tenor of the day. When the president took a seat in the corporate host box, the suite became both a sponsor space and a stage for politics. Members of his immediate party and several close associates were reported near the Rolex suite that afternoon, and those names were part of the texture of the day.

Identified around Trump’s seat were Karoline Leavitt from the White House press operation, Pam Bondi, advisor Susie Wiles, finance figure Scott Bessent, and property executive Steve Witkoff. Those companions, photographed and reported in the corporate areas, underscored how the Rolex/partner suite had moved from corporate hospitality into a politicized spotlight.

via Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 7, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA From left to right White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump, Arabella Rose, and Jared Kushner stand for the National Anthem prior to the final of mens singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250907_ajw_sb4_027

The corporate rows themselves were full of sponsor guests and executives—the kinds of figures the Open has always attracted—and the presence of the President simply concentrated that energy. Rolex, American Express, and other partners populated suites with clients and cultural guests; the result was a dense mix of business leaders, cultural figures, and political aides all watching the same match. That collision—brand hospitality overlaid with a sitting president and his party—is what made the day feel unusually charged.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond the immediate entourage, the stadium held a broader sample of America’s cultural leadership: producers and creators like Shonda Rhimes; long-running media fixtures such as Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski; former First Lady Laura Bush; and morning-show hosts who quietly traced the week for their audiences. That mix—corporate hospitality, political aides, artistic leaders, and household names—is what turned a Sunday final into a national spectacle far beyond sport. Now, follow our Live Blog for the latest updates!