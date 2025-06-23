Who Are Taylor Fritz’s Siblings? All You Need to Know About Chris and Kyle Paben

“It was not so great a clay season, so to come here and start the grass season off perfectly, I am super happy to get the title and to do it here,” Taylor Fritz, the American ATP star and World No.4, took a sigh of relief after finally winning his maiden title in 2025. Since earlier this year, he failed to turn promising runs into triumphs. After struggling on the clay in Paris, he seems to have found comfort on grass and how. He outplayed World No.3 Alexander Zverev to win the BOSS Open in Stuttgart last week. It appears Fritz has regained his momentum, in time, ahead of the Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old tennis pro has been trying to get his hands on a major for a long time. And in his pursuit, some key people have been by his side – especially his family members. So let’s dive a little deeper and have an overview of his career and his family before he steps on the grass at the All England Club next month.

Taylor Fritz, his career so far, and achievements

Since arriving as a 17-year-old pro talent in 2015, Fritz has become one of the top ATP players in the world. Proof? His growth in the rankings makes it very evident. Back in October 2022, he gained his career-best ranking when he broke into the top 10 for the first time. He was ranked No. 8 back then. In 2020, owing to his passion for the racket sport, he was even awarded the title of Male MVP in World TeamTennis. Currently, he’s sitting at No. 4—the best spot he’s ever achieved on the list.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 8, 2024 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning the fourth set during his fourth round match against Germany’s Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Paul Childs

Speaking of victories, he’s won 9 career titles so far. As already mentioned, he’s extended it further this month with the BOSS Open triumph in Stuttgart. When it comes to slams, his best run includes reaching the summit clash of the 2024 US Open. Last year, he was expected to script history for America. But World No.1 Jannik Sinner was too good to beat. Still, it was a huge accomplishment for Fritz to make such a phenomenal effort.

Family Ties: Taylor, Kathy May, and the Paben connection

Fritz was born in 1997 to Kathy May and Guy Fritz. Both the parents have been huge names in the world of tennis. May is a former WTA icon and succeeded in reaching the QF stage thrice at the slams. Back in 1977 and 1978, she managed to enter the last eight of the French Open. Then she replicated a similar run at the 1978 US Open as well. On the other hand, Guy has been a tennis coach for years. He retired two years ago, in 2023.

Speaking of the unique family dynamic of Fritz, he’s also got two half-brothers. Their story? Well, mother Kathy was previously married to 1980 Australian Open champion Brian Teacher. But then they got divorced very soon. Before settling with Guy, Kathy had also tied the knot with firefighter Donn Paben, in 1981. They eventually welcomed two sons: Chris and Kyle Paben. The two are Fritz’s half brothers. But what do they do? Are they also tennis pros like him?

Chris and Kyle Paben: The low key lives of Taylor Fritz’s brothers

Unlike their half-brother Fritz, Chris and Kyle Paben prefer to stay low key. Hence, you don’t get to hear their names too often. When it comes to their profession, Chris is a fitness enthusiast. However, there’s no concrete information available on whether he’s a professional in this category. But he remains committed to a healthy and fit lifestyle while inspiring many people.

On the other hand, Kyle Paben is an entrepreneur, who’s active in the business world and has his own company. Again, no specific details are available on his profession as he tends to keep things private akin to Chris. But they both are always there to help their brother Fritz in chasing while sharing a strong connection.

The Fritz Bond: How Chris and Kyle support Taylor Fritz

Well, they may be active in different career roles, but all three brothers are always there for each other. Both Chris and Kyle play a key role in Taylor Fritz’s life while extending their emotional support to him whenever needed. Not to mention they celebrate each other’s success and maintain the brotherhood in the family.

Fritz will a lot of support from his closed ones in the next few weeks as he gets ready for the grass major. At the Wimbledon, he’s not been able to make a solid impact yet. He did reach the quarterfinal stage last season and in 2022 as well. This time, however, the World No.4 would like to continue his form from Stuttgart where he won few days back and replicate it at the All England Club.

Pete Sampras was the last American man to clinch the Gentlemen’s trophy in 2000. Do you think Fritz will be able to mirror his feat after 25 years? Let us know in the comments below.