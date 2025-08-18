Who Are Taylor Fritz’s Parents? All About Guy Fritz and Kathy May’s Role in American Star’s Life

Taylor Fritz didn’t just rise to the top-five overnight. It took years of hardwork and grit for him to put multiple titles in his name. As of this year, he’s won 10 ATP titles, including the Indian Wells Open in 2022 and the Eastbourne Open in 2025. Taylor Harry Fritz, which is his birth name, was born on October 28, 1997 in Rancho Santa Fe, California, USA. He was raised in that San Diego neighborhood by his parents Guy Fritz and Kathy May, who have been a constant source of support. The family even had a tennis court in their backyard!

Who are Taylor Fritz’s parents? What do they do?

Kathy May, is Taylor Fritz’s mother, was born on June 18, 1956, in Beverly Hills, California. She made her mark as a professional tennis player beginning in 1973. Under the guidance of her coach Pancho Segura, she quickly rose through the ranks. Even captured seven WTA singles titles and four doubles titles between 1973 and 1976.

By 1977, she had climbed to World No. 10 and reached the quarterfinals of both the French Open and the US Open in consecutive years. Despite her success, she chose to retire at just 24 due to the difficulties of a life on the road, and later devoted herself to supporting her son Taylor’s tennis career.

Guy Fritz, Taylor Fritz’s father, was born on July 5, 1968, in Newport Beach. He too pursued tennis professionally. He had a career-high ranking of World No. 301 in 1987. Then he transitioned to coaching, working with juniors like CoCo Vandeweghe, and guiding his son to the 2015 Junior US Open crown.

Honored as the US Olympic Development Coach of the Year in 2016, he retired in 2023. Though Kathy and Guy eventually divorced, together they raised Taylor in a home where tennis was always at the center. And that’s what made a champion.

Fritz’s bond with his parents: Kathy May and Guy Fritz

Taylor Fritz’s tennis story began almost as soon as he could walk. At just two years old, he picked up a racket under the watchful eye of his father. Guy pushed him hard with drills, sprints, and chin-ups. That instilled a discipline that eventually led Taylor to his breakthrough victory at the 2015 Junior US Open.

But the intensity came at a cost. Their coach and player relationship often overshadowed their father and son bond, and by 2018, Taylor decided to move on from his father’s coaching style in search of a more encouraging environment.

Taylor’s mother, Kathy, who had once been a top ten player herself, offered a different kind of support. She encouraged him to explore multiple sports in his childhood to avoid burnout. In 2009, the two even played together in a mother-son tournament, and finished third despite her injury.

Kathy’s balanced approach guided him as he turned professional in 2015, and she proudly watched his triumph at Indian Wells in 2022 and his US Open final run in 2024. Though divorced, both Kathy and Guy were in the stands for his Olympic bronze in 2024 and Wimbledon in 2025.

Today, Taylor openly credits his father’s tough love and his mother’s steady support as the twin forces behind his rise in tennis.

What is Taylor Fritz’s parents’ nationality & ethnicity?

Kathy May comes from a rich mix of cultures, with Ashkenazi Jewish, German, and Irish roots. Her family history is quite notable. Her great-grandfather, David May, emigrated from Germany and went on to establish The May Department Stores Company, which later merged with Macy’s, becoming one of the most successful businesses in America. Together, Kathy and Guy’s diverse backgrounds form the heritage of their son.