Who Are the Commentators for the Six Kings Slam 2025? Meet the Broadcast Teams & Analysts for Netflix’s Global Coverage

The Six Kings Slam is an innovative concept – six champions of tennis pitted together for exciting exhibition matchups. Despite being an exhibition event, you knew you were getting fast-paced, high-stakes drama. Not to mention, these champions can produce magic on the spot, which the Six Kings Slam is all about. And it returns for its second edition, with Riyadh playing host to the high-profile event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The event will be held from October 15 to 18, as the countdown is on for the fans, especially with the huge news coming out that Netflix will stream the event. Yep, it is a novel moment in sports broadcasting, as Netflix tries to usher in a new way tennis events are experienced. And it seems the organizers have spared no effort to make sure they deliver a top-class product to the fans, starting with multi-lingual commentary coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Netflix’s Official Commentary Lineup for Six Kings Slam 2025

The English broadcasting team will be headed by host Prakash Amritraj, the Indian-American former pro tennis player and the son of Vijay Amritraj. Known for his work as an interviewer at the Tennis Channel desk, Prakash Amritraj will be joined by former world No. 4 Tim Henman, 2016 Roland Garros doubles champion and former Queen’s Club singles and doubles champion Feliciano Lopez, 2012 Olympic Mixed Doubles silver medalist Laura Robson, and former ATP pro and long-time Tennis Channel analyst Mark Petchey.

That the event is accessible and a great experience for the fans worldwide is something of utmost importance for the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), which is the official organizing body for the Six Kings Slam. And the success of the event would go a long way in showcasing Saudi Arabia’s leadership in playing host to high-profile global sporting events. Keeping that in mind, the Six Kings event will have coverage in at least seven more languages:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Samyr Harmoudi – a seasoned journalist and a former player. He brings a wealth of experience to the commentary job.

Fabrice Santoro – a retired tennis player with six singles titles and 24 doubles titles. He reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 17 and has been active in tennis commentary and coaching.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jan Platte – a prominent tennis commentator, Platte has covered major tournaments, including Wimbledon, on platforms like Amazon Prime Video Germany/Austria.

Andrea Petkovic – a former top-10 tennis player, Petkovic has transitioned successfully into broadcasting, providing insightful commentary on tennis events.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ivan Bruno – a respected sports journalist and commentator from Brazil, Bruno has been in sports broadcasting for years.

Thomaz Bellucci – A former pro from Brazil, Bellucci reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 21. He has been involved in tennis commentary since his retirement in 2023.

Nico Periera – ITF Junior World Champion in 1988, Periera is a former pro tennis player from Venezuela. He now commentates for the Tennis Channel.

Ricardo Celis – different profile from the others, Celis is an Emmy Award-winning Mexican-American sportscaster who has done commentary for various sports, including tennis. In fact, he has been the Spanish-language voice for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fahad Al Saad – a prominent sports journalist and commentator in Saudi Arabia, Al Saad has covered major events across the region.

Adel Alquarni – Alquarni is a seasoned sports commentator from the Kingdom who has provided coverage for various sports events and helped in the growth of sports media in the region.

Rafa Plaza – As a Spanish sports journalist and commentator, Plaza has covered tennis events for various media outlets in Spain.

David Ferrer – The former World No. 3 is a big name in the broadcasting team. After retiring from pro tennis, he has been involved in commentary and coaching.

Federico Ferrero – The commentator has provided coverage for tennis events, offering quality insights into matches and player performances.

Guido Monaco – as a seasoned sports commentator in Italy, Monaco has provided coverage for various sports events, including tennis.

This is a historic pivot in tennis as, for the first time, Netflix is taking up the responsibility of fully producing and broadcasting a major live tennis event, that too with multilingual commentary feeds.

How Netflix Is Broadcasting the Six Kings Slam 2025

In every other way, Netflix’s global coverage of the event differs from typical ATP/WTA tournaments. Not only will the 2025 Six Kings Slam be available for all Netflix subscribers from any corner of the world, but the event also offers an enhanced viewing experience thanks to the features Netflix will provide.

Netflix will use multiple language audio tracks. And along with that, there will be AI-enhanced stats available for the fans. The streaming service will also have studio analysis segments for the first time, every step of which demonstrates how seriously they are taking the coverage of the tennis event, which carries an unprecedented prize purse never offered before. In fact, this is part of Netflix’s expansion into live sports broadcasting, buoyed by the success of “The Netflix Cup”, the hybrid event that saw F1 superstars and golf pros come together.

via Imago 2024 Six Kings Slam Tournament final RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 19: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates with trophy after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to become the champion in the final match of the 2024 Six Kings Slam Tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2024. Riyad Suudi Arabistan. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxMohammedxSaadx

From what we saw in the Netflix Cup, organized as a one-day live sports exhibition show on November 14, 2023, the tennis fans can expect a live-stream option where viewers can tune in at the scheduled time. But here are the real perks. You may get to rewind, pause the Six Kings Slam, and even join early in a “waiting room” before the live start. Like the Netflix Cup, after the live event is over on October 18, the Six Kings Slam can be available on demand on Netflix globally.

Where and How to Watch Six Kings Slam 2025 with Commentary

The Six Kings Slam will be available globally for all Netflix subscribers, as simple as that. You won’t even have to pay anything extra to access the content; that’s how accessible it has been made. From the American continents to Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, the streaming availability covers the entire globe where Netflix has its presence. As such, for the diverse fanbase out there, users will be able to switch commentary languages through Netflix’s audio settings.

Now that we have covered everything, let’s sign off with the most important update: the event schedule. The matches will be played on October 15, 16, and 18, with November 17 as a rest day, as the rules say players can’t play 3 consecutive days in an exhibition tournament. All matches are scheduled to start at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST / 6:30 pm CET. Here’s how the Six Kings Slam fixtures look:

Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev vs. Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, as top seeds, get byes in this round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Zverev or Fritz (semifinal 1)

Novak Djokovic vs. Sinner or Tsitsipas (semifinal 2)

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2

So, let the game of kings begin!