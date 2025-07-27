Who Is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wife? All You Need to Know About Paloma Amatiste

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina‘s having a great run this weekend at the Citi Open. The Spanish ATP pro and 26-year-old has made his presence felt on the American hard court in Washington, D.C., and how. While his Wimbledon run may have ended in just the third round, earlier this month, the World No.26 knows how to make a thumping comeback. He’s done it in style over the last week. And now he’s made it to the summit clash at the Citi Open. In the final battle, he is set to go up against Australian star Alex de Minaur. The road to the final has been quite an experience for Fokina.

In the last few days, he overcame three American star players in back-to-back encounters. Firstly, it was Learner Tien in R16, then Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal stage, and eventually Ben Shelton on Saturday night, with a score line of 6-2, 7-5. Fokina’s now in his third ATP final of the year. While he’s made great strides on the court, his personal life has witnessed a big moment as well. The Spaniard recently began a new chapter with his wife after they both tied the knot in a wholesome ceremony.

Who is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s wife?

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s wife is Paloma Amatiste. She’s his longtime partner; they got married early last month. The ceremony took place at the Sotogrande residential development near Cádiz in southern Spain. Paloma is a fashion designer by profession and has worked for renowned brands like Zara and Mango.

Career and achievements of Paloma Amatiste

Diving deeper into Paloma Amatiste’s profession as a fashion designer, she’s a product development executive at a women’s wear company based in China. Apart from Zara and Mango, she’s also worked for brands like Massimo Dutti. Interestingly, she’s mostly inculcated her multi-ethnic side into her work through her designs.

How did Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Paloma Amatiste meet?

It is unclear when exactly Fokina and Amatiste started dating. However, she was a feature on the Spaniard’s 2023 tour and was seen supporting him at the Laver Cup that year. Fokina revealed that their first date was at a Trocadero restaurant, a beachside location of which they chose as their wedding venue. They also took a rather exotic offseason vacation in the Maldives in November 2023.

Engagement story: The romantic proposal

Fokina initially proposed Paloma back in January 2024. Their special romantic moment took place near the Trevi Fountain, where they first tossed the coins before Fokina went on his knees to do the obvious. “per sempre 💍” (forever) wrote Fokina in a post that had the video of the proposal in front of the famed fountain.

Wedding details: When and where did they get married?

Fokina and Paloma tied the knot at the Trocadero Sotogrande in Marbella, Spain, on June 14, 2025. Friends and family members were present to shower their blessings on the newly married couple. But what about the preparations? Well, Fokina spilled the beans after the wedding news got public. “At the end, she did everything, I just went there. I just organised the party. We start like at 6, well, it had to start at 6:30 because she came late. I was waiting there like 30 minutes. I was so nervous,” he said while interacting with Express.co.uk last month.

via Imago Image Credits: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina/Instagram

The ATP pro admitted that on his wedding day, he felt “more nerves than for example, on court. In the end. it was a sunny day, it was a perfect day, and the sea had no waves. That was amazing.”

The wedding was a multicultural affair, with Spanish and Italian food on the menu, fusing the couple’s respective worlds. Not to mention, there was also a live band for the cocktail and a saxophonist. Fokina also had a very special witness in Arthur Fils, whom he had become friends with during the 2023 Laver Cup. And while he had invited others from the tennis fraternity as well, a lot of them couldn’t turn up for obvious reasons. “I invited a lot of tennis players, but at the end, of course, in June, it’s a little bit complicated to come, and there were some players until the last minute, they were coming, but didn’t,” Fokina explained.

But undoubtedly, he fulfilled his wish to settle down with his special someone. “Nuestro sueño hecho realidad 🤍” (Our dream come true), he wrote on his Instagram in a post dated June 29, 2025. The wedding reception was later held at the Chambao. It is a luxury beachfront club, located by the side of Torreguadiaro beach.

The multi-cultural, fashion-forward bride

For the uninitiated, Paloma Amatiste was born originally in Rome, Italy. However, she later moved to Marbella, Spain, where she spent the rest of her years growing up. She looked absolutely stunning in her wedding ensemble, which was complete with silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Life together: How Paloma supports Alejandro’s career

Fokina’s wife Paloma, usually likes to keep a low profile. However, she’s been spotted supporting him during some of his ATP campaigns. For example, she accompanied him during the 2023 Laver Cup in Canada.

Social media presence

As already mentioned, Paloma likes to keep her social media low-key. Although she’s got an Instagram profile, her minimal follower count (just over 3,000) makes it evident that she tends to post less. On the contrary, Fokina’s got a huge fan following (over 300,000) on his Instagram. He keeps sharing updates from his personal and professional life very frequently.

After starting a new personal chapter, he will now target the trophy at the Citi Open. In this season, he’s missed two opportunities to win a title. Firstly, in the summit clash of the Delray Beach Open and then in Mexico. In his third ATP final of 2025, the Spaniard will look to end the unfortunate pattern. Do you think he will eventually outperform Alex de Minaur to claim the crown in Washington, D.C.? Let us know in the comments below.