Who Is Alex Michelsen, Playing at Wimbledon 2025? All You Need to Know About American ATP Sensation

On Monday, 20-year-old Alex Michelsen will begin his 2025 Wimbledon by facing off against Serbian star Miomir Kecmanović. Michelsen comes off a loss on the grass court at the 2025 Stuttgart Open in June, making his chances of creating much impact at the upcoming ultimate grass court showdown look slim. However, in the world of tennis, unpredictability is the name of the game, and dismissing anyone could be disastrous, especially when the player already has a win over a star like Stefanos Tsitsipas!

A look at his early life and career beginnings

Alex Michelsen was introduced to tennis at a fairly young age. The ATP star started playing tennis from the age of 3. Thanks to being familiar with the sport from such an early age, Alex already has a beefy resume, despite being only 20. As a junior player, Michelsen won both the singles and doubles titles at the Easter Bowl in 2022, while also bagging the Wimbledon Boys’ doubles title that same year with Sebastian Gorzny as his partner.

Credit – Instagram/Alex Michelsen

Alex Michelsen turned pro in 2023.

Alex Michelsen’s education

The California native was committed to the University of Georgia, en route to becoming an NCAA tennis player like his father. However, despite signing a letter of intent in 2022, he decided against it at the last moment and instead turned pro. “This was not an easy decision to make, especially because of the incredible opportunity that awaited me at the University of Georgia,” Michelsen later admitted via a social media post. “I’ve just never been a big school guy,” he said about his decision to skip college.

Alex made his ATP debut at the 2023 Mallorca Championships, where he lost to Christopher Eubanks in the first round. In August that year, he made his debut at a major after receiving a wildcard entry to the US Open.

What is Alex Michelsen’s age, height, and weight?

Born in August 2004, Michelsen is 20 years and 10 months old as he waits to hop on the 2025 Wimbledon action. The 6-foot-4 star weighs in at 175lbs (79kg).

Alex Michelsen’s medals, awards, and achievements

Before turning pro, Michelsen appeared in two Junior Grand Slams, winning one and finishing as the runner-up in the other. Both results came in the doubles. At the 2022 Australian Open, Alex paired with Paraguayan Adolfo Daniel Vallejo to finish the tournament in second place. In the same year, at the Junior Wimbledon, collaborating with fellow American Gorzny, Michelsen got his first taste of success at the British Slam.

Credit – Instagram/Alex Michelsen

“Holding a Wimbledon trophy, even as a junior, was super cool for me. I never thought it would happen. It’s by far my favorite moment in tennis,” he said after the triumph.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Michelsen reached a career-best fourth-round finish at a Grand Slam. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 19 Karen Khachanov at the tournament. Since turning pro in 2023, Alex has reached the second round of two US Open and reached three ATRP Tour finals.

Alex Michelsen tennis records

Michelsen has a career single record of 57-54, along with a 14-16 doubles record. Currently, the 20-year-old also posts a 1-6 record against top-10 ATP players. He recorded his first Masters win at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

An all-time career high of ATP #32, reaching the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open, and winning the 2022 Junior Wimbledon are his biggest achievements to date.

Who is Alex Michelsen’s girlfriend?

Michelsen’s impressive Australian Open campaign in 2025 probably owes a lot to his girlfriend, Carolina Girard. Girard, a finance major at Southern Methodist University, was spotted cheering for the American from the player’s box in Melbourne. She was also with him at the ASB Classic in Auckland a couple of weeks prior to that.

Credit – Instagram/Alex Michelsen

Alex hasn’t been shy in talking about his relationship with Caroline, either. “I like being alone, but it’s so much better to have her company with me,” he said about having his beau around for morale boost at tournaments.

Who are Alex Michelsen’s parents?

Erik and Sondra Michelsen are the parents of the rising American tennis star. Both of them were also collegiate tennis players. His father, Erik, was also a tennis player during his time at the University of Redlands. Erik Michelse was also the recipient of All-American honors thrice in his career, which would make it fair to assume that Alex also got to know about the glam side of the sport through his family members.

However, it was his mom, Sondra Michelsen, whose relentless backing helped Alex carve a name for himself in the tennis world. “She taught me how to play and I was hitting with her almost every day until I was 15 or 16,” Michelsen later said about how his mother was the main reason he even wanted to become a professional tennis player. Sondra was also a college tennis player at San Diego State University.

Alex Micelsen’s siblings

Jake Michelsen is Alex’s older brother. Not much is known about Jake, who had a short stint as a tennis player before switching over to swimming. Unlike his younger sibling, Jake Michelsen stays away from the spotlight.

Alex Michelsen net worth

So far, Alex has a total career earnings of just over $2.93 million. Combining that with his endorsements and sponsorships, it can be estimated that Michelsen’s net worth is somewhere around the $3million ballpark.

Alex Michelsen’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Michelsen’s earnings from brand endorsements and sponsorships have not been disclosed to fans. However, it is public knowledge that he is currently associated with athletic wear and footwear brand Lotto. The brand also provides him with all the tennis gear Alex needs to give his best on the court.

Where is Alex Michelsen from?

Despite being born in California, Michelsen now lives in New York, which helps him to be closer to the USA’s biggest tennis community and access the best training facilities. It is here where Alex sharpens his skills in collaboration with coaches like Eric Diaz, Robby Ginepri, and Jay Leavitt.

Who is Alex Michelsen’s present coach in 2025?

Currently, Jay Leavitt is the primary tennis coach who works with Alex. Jay started working with Michelsen in the 2024 US Open, and his wisdom has already been pretty evident as Alex continues to rise through the ATP rankings. Along with coaching the young Turk, Leavitt is also the co-founder of Tier 1 Performance PNW.

In the months leading up to the 2025 Wimbledon, Alex Michelsen has had some impressive success. Undoubtedly, defeating ATP No. 11 Tsitsipas remains the biggest highlight of his tennis career so far. In contrast, Alex’s first-round opponent, Miomir Kecmanović, didn’t have a lot to show for ahead of the year’s third Grand Slam tournament.

Considering the momentum Michelsen is riding on, fans should keep an eye out for the American, who has the potential to end the USA’s Grand Slam drought on arguably the biggest stage of them all.