Who Is Andrey Rublev’s Coach, Marat Safin? All About Tennis Great Shaping His Journey

Wimbledon’s R16 has kicked off with full throttle, as ATP and WTA stars clash for a coveted quarterfinal berth. Among the most anticipated showdowns? Former two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz takes to Centre Court today to battle Andrey Rublev, who’s been on a gritty redemption arc since the Monte Carlo Masters. Following three consecutive defeats in Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, Rublev has made a determined comeback. What sparked the turnaround? A coaching switch that brought a former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champ, Marat Safin, into his corner. Curious to know who this Russian powerhouse mentor is? Let’s dive into the story behind Rublev’s revival.

Who Coaches Andrey Rublev?

Marat Safin, the fiery former World No.1, now guides the path of fellow Russian Andrey Rublev. Their coaching alliance took shape in early April 2025, just in time for the European clay-court stretch, kicking off with UTS Nîmes and the Monte Carlo Masters. It didn’t take long for results to roll in. After a rough spell of first-round exits, Rublev broke the drought with a title in Doha and roared into Monte Carlo with renewed fire, dispatching Gaël Monfils in straight sets, marking Safin’s official coaching debut with a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their practices are anything but routine, intense, detail-driven, and cerebral. Rublev admits the shift is “different… I have to really focus,” while Safin added, “I can show him the road, but he needs to walk it.” It’s a mentorship forged in mutual fire, built on unfiltered honesty and tennis intellect. The two lock into deep tactical exchanges that echo from baseline to baseline, often blending brilliance with blunt truths.

AD

But Safin’s biggest impact may be psychological. “(After Wimbledon) I worked to fix my head, because the problem wasn’t with my tennis. I just focused on fixing my head,” Rublev told Bolshe’s Sofya Tartakova in a pre-tournament interview last year when they connected again, an admission of the mental lift the two-time Slam winner provides. Together, they’ve become more than a team; they’re a dangerous duo rewriting Rublev’s rhythm, one blazing forehand at a time.

Who is Marat Safin?

Marat Safin, the towering Russian marvel, carved his name into tennis folklore as one of the sport’s most explosive and unpredictable forces. A former World No. 1, Safin soared to greatness with 15 ATP Tour singles titles, headlined by two unforgettable Grand Slam victories—at the 2000 US Open and the 2005 Australian Open. Add to that five ATP Masters Series crowns and his brief but iconic reign atop the ATP rankings in November 2000, and you get a career stitched in legacy and fire.

via Imago Marat Safin, APRIL14, 2025 – Tennis : Marat Safin during training on the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell tennis tournament at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. Copyright: xAndreaxRositox DSC_9680

But Safin’s brilliance didn’t stop with solo silverware. He became the heart of Russia’s Davis Cup team, guiding them to glorious titles in 2002 and 2006. Known for his thunderous serve, venomous backhand, and daring style that defied norms, Safin was tennis’s beautiful chaos, genius, and wild card, wrapped in one unforgettable player.

Now, in 2025, Safin’s fire burns from the coach’s box. He’s joined forces with Andrey Rublev, mentoring his younger compatriot with sharp tactical wisdom and emotional grit. From Davis Cup savior to courtside sage, Safin continues to rattle the sport, this time, not with his racquet, but with the mind of a master who once ruled the game with heart and havoc.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the key achievements of Marat Safin?

Marat Safin’s legacy is etched in fire and gold, an icon whose thunderous game lit up tennis courts across the globe. A two-time Grand Slam champion, Safin stormed to the 2000 US Open crown by dismantling Pete Sampras and returned five years later to seize the 2005 Australian Open after toppling Roger Federer and Lleyton Hewitt. With 15 ATP Tour singles titles to his name, the Russian powerhouse combined flair, finesse, and fire to become one of the sport’s most unforgettable characters.

His trophy case didn’t stop there. Safin also captured 5 ATP Masters Series titles, proving he could dominate under the game’s brightest lights. On the national front, he carried Russia to Davis Cup glory in both 2002 and 2006, standing tall when it mattered most. Marat Safin wasn’t just a player, he was a force. His journey remains a defiant, dazzling chapter in the storybook of tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, facing Carlos won’t be easy, as he has been riding a rollercoaster of momentum since the tournament began. But with Marat Safin in his corner, can the Russian powerhouse pull off the unthinkable and take down the Spaniard?

Check out EssentiallySports’ minute-by-minute update of the Championships on our Live Blog.