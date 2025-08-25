Who is Ben Shelton’s Ex-Girlfriend? All You Need to Know About His Relationships

Ben Shelton’s rise in tennis has been nothing short of electric. His booming serves and his victory at the 2025 Canadian Open pushed him to a career-best world No. 6 ranking this month. Off the court, though, it is his personal life that has everyone talking.

Fans remember his past relationship with Olympian Anna Hall, and now his romance with soccer star Trinity Rodman has taken center stage. With Rodman flying overnight from an NWSL game to cheer him on, Shelton prepares for the US Open, where the world will be watching both his game and his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Ben Shelton’s ex-girlfriend, Anna Hall?

Anna Hall is a rising star in American track and field. She is well-known for her incredible achievements in the heptathlon. Born on March 23, 2001, in Denver, Colorado, she grew up with a rich mix of cultures through her father David’s white heritage and her mother Ronette’s African American roots.

She stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches, and has turned her natural athletic gifts into a decorated career. Hall earned a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships and a bronze the year before, while also breaking North American indoor pentathlon records.Her journey began in soccer and lacrosse, but she eventually found her true calling in heptathlon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

At the University of Florida, she studied finance and earned a BBA degree, all while winning three US national titles and two NCAA championships. Her performances have placed her fifth in the world in heptathlon and fourth in pentathlon. That makes her one of the top names in the sport today.

Beyond competition, Hall dated Ben Shelton from late 2021 until 2023 and was linked to NFL player Joejuan Williams in late 2023. She has been dating dating NFL player Darius Slayton of the New York Giants since November of last year.

What was Shelton and Anna Hall’s relationship timeline?

Ben Shelton and Anna Hall’s love story started in November 2021. Back when they were both student-athletes at the University of Florida. Their connection grew naturally through their shared drive for sports and competition.

A month later, they decided to make things public when Shelton posted vacation photos from Naples, Florida. The pictures showed the sweet, easy moments of young love. Even a piggyback ride and a playful touch on the beach.

In 2022, Shelton proudly stood by Hall’s side at The Bowerman awards. She was celebrated for her incredible track and field achievements. He later shared his admiration when she won a bronze medal at the World Championships. He joked that her success kept him grounded.

Their relationship lasted about a year and a half before ending quietly in mid-2023. Shelton confirmed the breakup on the Tennis Unfiltered podcast, per Yahoo. Since then, Hall has been linked to NFL player Joejuan Williams, as mentioned. But then, so is Shelton.

Who is Ben Shelton’s current girlfriend, Trinity Rodman?

Trinity Rodman has quickly become a name that sparks just as much excitement off the field as it does on it. Especially since she began dating Ben. Born on May 20, 2002, in Newport Beach, California, she has built her own legacy as a forward for the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

The daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman, she broke barriers early: She became the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL in 2021 at only 18 years old! Her list of accomplishments speaks for itself. She played a pivotal role in helping the Spirit win the 2021 NWSL Championship and was part of the U.S. squad that lifted the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.

via Getty Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States reacts after a game between Colombia and the United States at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 28, 2022 in Sandy, Utah. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Off the field, her relationship with Shelton has drawn attention since they went public in March this year. One memorable moment came when she took a red-eye flight from California just to cheer him on at the US Open on August 24, 2025, less than a day after finishing her own match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans online have celebrated their playful energy, while Shelton himself has praised her commitment. Together, the two embody the modern definition of a sports power couple. And it proves that love and ambition can thrive side by side. What do you think?