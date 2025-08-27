Who Is Ben Shelton’s R2 Opponent at the US Open? All You Need to Know About Pablo Carreno Busta

After handily overcoming the challenge of Ignacio Buse, Ben Shelton faces a tricky challenge in the US Open’s second round against Pablo Carreno Busta. After all, the 31-year-old Spaniard, once ranked World No.10 in 2017, brings an impressive record to the court. He won the 2022 Canadian Open Masters 1000, claimed bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after beating Novak Djokovic, and has reached the US Open semifinals twice in 2017 and 2020. He also lifted the Davis Cup with Spain in 2019.

Known for his sharp tactical game from the baseline, Carreno Busta stands as a serious obstacle to Shelton’s rising momentum. Naturally, fans have wanted to know more about the player. And thankfully, we’re going to be diving into every little detail.

Who is Pablo Carreno Busta?

Pablo Carreno Busta, born on July 12, 1991, in Gijón, Spain, is a professional tennis player recognized for his tactical style and remarkable endurance from the baseline. Now 34 years old, he is 1.88 meters tall, weighs about 78 kilograms, and represents Spain both by birth and heritage.

via Reuters Tennis – ATP 500 – Barcelona Open – Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain – April 24, 2021 Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in action during his semi final match against Spain’s Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Albert Gea

He lives in Barcelona and has developed his game at top academies, such as the Ferrero Tennis Academy and the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat in Barcelona, becoming equally effective on clay and hard courts. Once ranked World No.10, he is admired for his discipline and calm presence on court. His rise began early, reaching No.6 in the junior rankings back in 2009.

Pablo Carreno Busta’s parents and family

Pablo Carreno Busta was born to Alfonso Carreno, an architect, and María Antonia Busta, a doctor. Growing up, he was surrounded by a family that valued discipline and support, which helped shape his dedication to tennis.

He has two sisters, Lucia and Alicia, who prefer to stay out of the public eye but remain closely connected to him. Following Spanish tradition, his full name carries both his father’s and mother’s surnames, honoring his heritage.

Pablo Carreno Busta’s coach

Pablo Carreno Busta has worked closely with some of the most respected coaches in tennis to shape his career. Beginning in 2015, he trained under Samuel Lopez at the Ferrero Tennis Academy. That period became a turning point as he rose to a career-high singles ranking of No. 10 and later captured the 2022 Canadian Open title.

After nearly a decade, Carreno Busta decided it was time for change. In December 2024, he ended his long partnership with Lopez and left the academy to pursue a new direction.

By 2025, he had joined TEC Carles Ferrer Salat in Barcelona, placing his trust in coach Víctor Lopez Moron. A former Spanish player recognized for his sharp tactical mind, Moron brings a fresh perspective to Carreno Busta’s game. At 34, the Spaniard is focused on blending his years of experience with new strategies to remain competitive on the ATP Tour and prepare for major challenges such as the US Open.

via Reuters Tennis – ATP Masters 1000 – Monte Carlo Masters – Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France – April 15, 2021 Spain’s Pablo Carreno-Busta in action during his third round match against Norway’s Casper Ruud REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Throughout his career, Carreno Busta’s coaching choices have underlined his discipline and adaptability. These qualities have helped him maintain a consistent presence in men’s tennis and continue evolving even in the later stages of his career.

Pablo Busta’s net worth

Pablo Carreno Busta’s net worth was valued at $1.5 million in 2023, per Tennis World USA. It was largely built on his success in professional tennis and endorsement deals. As of 2025, his career prize money has reached $16,344,988. 2022 was his most financially prolific year, where he earned $2,885,865 in prize money, racking up 37 victories along with the Canadian Open title.

His earnings are strengthened by endorsements with major brands, including Wilson for racquets, Joma Sports for clothing and footwear, Peugeot, and luxury watchmaker Bovet 1822. These partnerships provide a consistent boost to his income alongside his on-court results.

Together, his winnings, sponsorships, and investments showcase a well-rounded approach to wealth management, allowing him to maintain financial stability while continuing to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Career Highlights