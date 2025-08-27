Who Is Ben Shelton’s R2 Opponent at the US Open? All You Need to Know About Pablo Carreno Busta

After handily overcoming the challenge of Ignacio Buse, Ben Shelton faces a tricky challenge in the US Open’s second round against Pablo Carreno Busta. After all, the 31-year-old Spaniard, once ranked World No.10 in 2017, brings an impressive record to the court. He won the 2022 Canadian Open Masters 1000, claimed bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after beating Novak Djokovic, and has reached the US Open semifinals twice in 2017 and 2020. He also lifted the Davis Cup with Spain in 2019.
Known for his sharp tactical game from the baseline, Carreno Busta stands as a serious obstacle to Shelton’s rising momentum. Naturally, fans have wanted to know more about the player. And thankfully, we’re going to be diving into every little detail.
Who is Pablo Carreno Busta?
Pablo Carreno Busta, born on July 12, 1991, in Gijón, Spain, is a professional tennis player recognized for his tactical style and remarkable endurance from the baseline. Now 34 years old, he is 1.88 meters tall, weighs about 78 kilograms, and represents Spain both by birth and heritage.
He lives in Barcelona and has developed his game at top academies, such as the Ferrero Tennis Academy and the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat in Barcelona, becoming equally effective on clay and hard courts. Once ranked World No.10, he is admired for his discipline and calm presence on court. His rise began early, reaching No.6 in the junior rankings back in 2009.
Pablo Carreno Busta’s parents and family
Pablo Carreno Busta was born to Alfonso Carreno, an architect, and María Antonia Busta, a doctor. Growing up, he was surrounded by a family that valued discipline and support, which helped shape his dedication to tennis.
He has two sisters, Lucia and Alicia, who prefer to stay out of the public eye but remain closely connected to him. Following Spanish tradition, his full name carries both his father’s and mother’s surnames, honoring his heritage.
Pablo Carreno Busta’s coach
Pablo Carreno Busta has worked closely with some of the most respected coaches in tennis to shape his career. Beginning in 2015, he trained under Samuel Lopez at the Ferrero Tennis Academy. That period became a turning point as he rose to a career-high singles ranking of No. 10 and later captured the 2022 Canadian Open title.
After nearly a decade, Carreno Busta decided it was time for change. In December 2024, he ended his long partnership with Lopez and left the academy to pursue a new direction.
By 2025, he had joined TEC Carles Ferrer Salat in Barcelona, placing his trust in coach Víctor Lopez Moron. A former Spanish player recognized for his sharp tactical mind, Moron brings a fresh perspective to Carreno Busta’s game. At 34, the Spaniard is focused on blending his years of experience with new strategies to remain competitive on the ATP Tour and prepare for major challenges such as the US Open.
Throughout his career, Carreno Busta’s coaching choices have underlined his discipline and adaptability. These qualities have helped him maintain a consistent presence in men’s tennis and continue evolving even in the later stages of his career.
Pablo Busta’s net worth
Pablo Carreno Busta’s net worth was valued at $1.5 million in 2023, per Tennis World USA. It was largely built on his success in professional tennis and endorsement deals. As of 2025, his career prize money has reached $16,344,988. 2022 was his most financially prolific year, where he earned $2,885,865 in prize money, racking up 37 victories along with the Canadian Open title.
His earnings are strengthened by endorsements with major brands, including Wilson for racquets, Joma Sports for clothing and footwear, Peugeot, and luxury watchmaker Bovet 1822. These partnerships provide a consistent boost to his income alongside his on-court results.
Together, his winnings, sponsorships, and investments showcase a well-rounded approach to wealth management, allowing him to maintain financial stability while continuing to compete at the highest level of the sport.
Career Highlights
Pablo Carreno Busta has reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 10, establishing himself among the elite players of his era. His consistent performances across surfaces earned him recognition as one of Spain’s most reliable tennis professionals.
In 2022, he captured the Canadian Open Masters 1000 title, the biggest tournament victory of his career. This win stood out not only because it was his first Masters crown but also because he defeated several top opponents along the way such as Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Jack Draper.
Carreno Busta represented Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he won the bronze medal in men’s singles. He notably defeated world-class players, including Novak Djokovic, in one of the most memorable victories of his journey.
His Grand Slam record includes reaching two semifinals at the US Open (2017, 2020) and two quarterfinals at the French Open (2017, 2020), showcasing his ability to shine on both hard and clay courts.
With Spain, he won the Davis Cup in 2019, contributing to the nation’s proud tennis legacy. In doubles, he also reached a career-high ranking of World No. 16, underlining his versatility as a player.
