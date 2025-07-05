Who Is Brandon Nakashima, Surging at Wimbledon 2025? All You Need to Know About American Underdog

While American women have stumbled early at Wimbledon this year, with stars like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula crashing out in the first round, it’s the ATP rising stars who are turning heads. With Taylor Fritz already locked into the R16 and Ben Shelton gearing up for his third-round clash today, another 23-year-old American, Brandon Nakashima, is ready to make his move. Stepping onto Court 14 today, he’ll take on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, aiming to punch his ticket to the second week of the Championships. But who is this young gun from the US making quiet waves at SW19? Let’s uncover his story before the battle begins.

A look at his early life and career beginnings

Brandon Nakashima’s tennis journey started in sunny San Diego when his grandfather gave him a racquet at the tender age of three. From there, the rise was swift and sharp. By 2018, the American had stormed through the junior circuit, bagging two ITF titles and conquering the Junior Masters to reach a top-3 world junior ranking. With an ice-cold baseline game and a thunderous serve, honed under coaches, Davide Sanguinetti and Mariano Puerta, Nakashima looked destined for greatness.

Determined and disciplined, he accelerated through school, graduating early in 2018 to join the University of Virginia at just 17. But six months later, he went all in, turning pro in 2019. His breakout moment came at Delray Beach in 2020, followed by title wins at the 2022 San Diego Open and the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Brandon Nakashima’s education

Brandon Nakashima juggled books and backhands with rare precision. The 23-year-old graduated early from High Bluff Academy in Rancho Santa Fe in December 2018, stepping into the collegiate spotlight at the University of Virginia just a month later, only 17. In that single, electric semester, he racked up a 17–5 singles record, claimed ACC Freshman of the Year honors, earned ‘All-ACC First Team’, and secured a place on the ‘All-ACC Academic Team’. By mid-2019, he went pro, trading lectures for locker rooms, carrying a sharp academic edge and battle-ready mindset from UVA straight into the brutal grind of the ATP Tour.

What is Brandon Nakashima’s age, height, and weight?

Standing 6’2″ and weighing 183 pounds, the 23-year-old Nakashima (born August 3, 2001) has those statistics listed on both his ATP and ESPN profiles. His height and athleticism give him a commanding presence onthe court, where powerful groundstrokes and unwavering baseline control reflect his physical strength.

Brandon Nakashima’s medals, awards, and achievements

Brandon Nakashima has etched his name into the ATP landscape with poise and power. The 2022 San Diego Open saw him claim his maiden ATP title, defeating compatriot Marcos Giron on home turf. That same season, the American claimed the prestigious Next Gen ATP Finals crown, marking his arrival among the sport’s brightest stars. On the Challenger stage, he owns six singles titles, from Orlando to Tenerife, and added two doubles titles to his growing legacy.

His GS resume is building, too. A 4th-round finish at Wimbledon 2022 featured Top-20 wins over Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov. Steady, sharp, and rising, Nakashima is every bit the American force to watch.

Brandon Nakashima tennis records

Brandon Nakashima’s rise has been a storm of statement wins and fearless shot-making. He burst onto the ATP scene at the ‘2020 Delray Beach Open’, stunning Jiří Veselý and Cameron Norrie en route to the QFs in his main-draw debut. At Shanghai 2023, he grabbed his 1st Top-10 scalp by toppling then world No. 4 Holger Rune. His GS journey hit new highs at Wimbledon 2022 with a 4th-round run, beating Shapovalov and Dimitrov. He then ruled the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, going unbeaten. In 2024, he struck again, crushing Rune in a straight-sets thriller at the US Open.

Brandon Nakashima’s relationship status

Brandon Nakashima, despite his growing fame on the ATP Tour, has kept his romantic life well under wraps. While fans have long speculated about his dating life, the San Diego native has chosen to keep this chapter of his journey private. There are no confirmed reports of a girlfriend or public relationship, and Nakashima hasn’t shared anything on social media to hint otherwise.

Who are Brandon Nakashima’s parents?

Brandon Nakashima’s rise began with the steady hands of his parents, Wesley and Christina Nakashima, who shaped his path with quiet strength and relentless support. Wesley, an American-born son of Japanese immigrants, and Christina, a pharmacist who emigrated from Vietnam at five, both forged careers in pharmacy. But it was their life mantra, “Work hard, stay the course and good things will happen”, that became Brandon’s compass.

Brandon Nakashima’s siblings

Brandon Nakashima isn’t the only rising force in the family, his younger brother, Bryce Nakashima, is carving his own path at ‘Ohio State University’. Born in February 2004, the right-hander has racked up impressive accolades, including ‘Big Ten Doubles Champion’ in 2023 and ‘ITA All-American’ status in 2025, all while earning Scholar-Athlete honors. In 2024, the Nakashima brothers teamed up at the ATP Atlanta Open, delivering a rare sibling showcase under the pro lights.

Brandon Nakashima’s net worth

By mid-2025, Brandon Nakashima’s net worth hovers around $3.1 million, fueled by a potent mix of ATP prize money and rising sponsorship clout. With career earnings already surpassing $5.6 million, the American ace is proving that his talent translates into serious financial traction. His growing brand appeal suggests lucrative partnerships are only beginning to bloom, each deal, a new chapter in a high-reward career.

Brandon Nakashima’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Brandon Nakashima stands tall not just on court, but off it, backed by a powerhouse lineup of sponsors fueling his rise. He’s laced up in ‘Fila’ for apparel and shoes, while unleashing precision with the ‘Yonex Ezone 98’ after a switch from Babolat in 2023. Off the court, Motorola and SentinelOne amplify his brand edge, and DermTech taps into his San Diego roots to spotlight sun safety. These sharp, strategic alliances across racquets, fashion, tech, and wellness inject over $500,000 into his annual earnings, adding both financial firepower and sleek brand identity to his charge up the ATP ladder.

Where is Brandon Nakashima from?

Brandon Nakashima hails from the sunny City of San Diego, California, where he 1st wielded a racket at age 3 and honed his early game on local courts. Now, in mid‑2025, he lives and trains in Indian Wells, California, a world-class tennis hub that offers top-tier facilities and a competitive environment to sharpen his skills and prepare for the ATP Tour .

Who is Brandon Nakashima’s present coach in 2025?

Brandon Nakashima’s current coach, Mariano Puerta, the gritty former French Open finalist, has infused a champion’s edge into his game. After working with Davide Sanguinetti in late 2023, Nakashima turned to Puerta in 2025. Since then, his game plan has grown sharper, his mindset more battle-hardened, and his on-court consistency rock-solid, fueling his charge into the ATP’s top 30 with fearless precision and purpose.

On the court, seeded 29th at Wimbledon, Brandon Nakashima brought the fire early with a gritty 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Bu Yunchaokete to earn a second-round battle against fellow American Reilly Opelka. Nakashima edged the opener with a clutch break in the 11th game, then surged through a five-game streak to snatch the second. Though Opelka saved a match point in the third-set tiebreak, it only delayed the inevitable. Nakashima stormed through the final stretch, sealing it 7-5, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.

Next, he stares down a familiar foe: Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian toppled the American earlier this year in Hong Kong in straight sets, but Wimbledon’s grass demands new answers.

With American hopes riding high, can the 23-year-old rewrite the script and charge into the R16?