Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s coach at Wimbledon 2025? Meet the Team Behind His SW19 Final Run

The World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz, is set to increase his win streak to 25. The Spaniard, with his 24-match winning streak, has claimed Wimbledon and the French Open twice. Not only this, but he has claimed the US Open trophy as well. Now with the 2025 edition, he is all set to claim his third Wimbledon title as the final will be played against his rival Jannik Sinner. But with him doing the hard work at the court, Alcaraz’s team has played a pivotal role in his journey. Let’s take a look at his team in detail.

Who will coach Carlos Alcaraz in 2025? Meet Juan Carlos Ferrero and Samuel López

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Samuel Lopez collectively coach Carlos Alcaraz. Ferrero has been the head coach for the Spaniard since 2019 and has helped in securing five Grand Slam titles. Well, being a former No. 1 and 2003 French Open champion, Ferrero has shared key insights with Alcaraz to improve his game, and the result of which can be seen with his consistency and World No. 2 standing.

On the other hand, Lopez joined the team in December 2024 as the second coach. The 55-year-old Spaniard has coached Guillermo García López, Santiago Ventura Bertomeu, and Pablo Carreno Busta (2015-2024) before joining the team of Carlos Alcaraz. He is a seasoned coach at the Ferrero Academy.

Alcaraz shared how the duo have been crucial for him on the journey. He shared, “They trust each other 100 percent, and being able to travel with both, for me, it’s going to be great. I think I’m going to grow as a player thanks to them. I think we are going to work pretty hard and pretty good for the next season and the next years. Hopefully, we are going to make good results together.”

Juan Carlos Ferrero: The Mentor Who Transformed Alcaraz Into a Grand Slam Champion

Ferrero and Alcaraz have a long-standing partnership, and not just any regular one. It’s a crucial one that helped in shaping the tennis ace. Ferrero met Alcaraz when he was 15 and invited him to the Equelite Ferrero Academy in Villena, Spain, for training. The trust between the two started with a journey that is still continuing and improving game by game for the Spaniard.

Initially, Ferrero worked on the fundamentals like balance, footwork, shot selection, and discipline. Later, as the professional joined the top names, the focus shifted to mental conditioning and emotional maturity. The temperament for a five-set match is what plays a crucial role in maintaining composure, and that’s what has been the focus for Ferrero.

Furthering Alcaraz as a complete player, he instilled in him the technicality of net game, explosive forehand, and serve accuracy.

Samuel López Joins the Team: Tactical Support and Newfound Stability for Alcaraz

Samuel Lopez in 1990, helped Antonio Martinez Cascales found the Ferrero Academy (earlier known as Equelite Academy). Throughout his coaching stint at the academy, he has helped develop many players. But his contribution to Carlos Alcaraz’s career began during the 2024 Australian Open when he coached him in place of Ferrero, who was recovering from knee surgery. Soon after, in December 2024, he joined the team to help the Spaniard with a stronger technical and mental game.

Lopez has helped Alcaraz in improving his serve, which was once his weakness, especially indoors. All thanks to his guidance, the 22-year-old won his first indoor ATP 500 in Rotterdam 2025. He even helped sharpen Alcaraz’s concentration and decision-making during high-pressure situations.

Coaching Duo: How Ferrero and López Took Alcaraz’s Game to the Next Level

The duo not only helped in dividing the training, but they also took care of the crucial aspects of training simultaneously. On one hand, Ferrero took care of focus and tactical maturity, Lopez worked on technical refinement, emotional balance, and match preparation. The duo, apart from their roles, has continued to keep ‌open communication and has been a constant support for the player. Even at the 2025 Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, Lopez led the coaching courtside as Ferrero missed the tournament.