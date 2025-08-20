Who Is Christian Harrison? All About Danielle Collins’ US Open Mixed Doubles Partner

Just in July this year, Christian Harrison cracked into the top twenty and placed himself seventeenth in the world doubles rankings. Most know him for being Danielle Collins’s doubles partner. He’s got two ATP Tour doubles titles. Moreover, this year, he made it to the semifinals of the French Open doubles and the US Open mixed doubles. So when it comes to some pretty major upsets, you know Cash would throw a promising, entertaining performance.

Despite competing in the topmost sphere of the sport, certain details about the player remain less well-known. Let’s dive into every little and big detail about this double ace.

Who is Christian Harrison?

Christian Harrison was born on May 29, 1994, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and today he is a 31-year-old American tennis player who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He turned professional in 2007 under the guidance of his father, Pat Harrison. As a kid, Christian trained at the IMG Academy with his older brother Ryan, who once ranked inside the ATP Top 40. While he began his career focusing on singles and climbed as high as world No. 198 in 2018, repeated injuries pushed him toward doubles.

That is where he found his real stride. The 2024–2025 season became a breakthrough period for him. In July 2025, he reached a career-high ranking of world No. 17 in doubles. After partnering with Evan King, he captured ATP titles in Dallas and Acapulco, reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and Madrid, and made the Roland Garros semifinal. At this year’s US Open, he and Danielle Collins have produced a stunning upset against Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in mixed doubles.

Christian Harrison’s parents and family

Christian Harrison was born into a family where tennis was more than just a sport. It was a way of life. His father, Pat, a passionate tennis coach, began training him from an early age and guided all three siblings—Christian, Ryan, and Madison—through the ranks of competitive tennis.

The Harrisons often moved homes and chose homeschooling so the children could travel freely for junior tournaments. Ryan went on to become a Top 40 ATP singles player and even lifted the Roland Garros doubles trophy in 2017. While Madison found her path in college tennis at Mississippi State.

April 5, 2024, Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico: Christian Harrison of United States serves to Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate of Australia during the Mexico City Open quarter finals match at Deportivo Chapultepec.

Christian’s journey, however, was anything but smooth. Between 2009 and 2015, he endured eight surgeries that threatened his career. But his father’s coaching and his mother Susie’s steady support kept him pushing forward. Their faith in him paid off. In 2021, he reached the Delray Beach Open doubles final with Ryan.

And by this year, he has climbed to No. 17 in the world doubles rankings, as mentioned. He won titles in Dallas and Acapulco. Alongside Danielle Collins, he thrilled fans with a stunning mixed doubles run at the US Open.

Christian Harrison’s nationality and ethnicity

Christian Harrison is an American tennis player whose roots are firmly in the United States. Born to Pat and Susie Harrison, both American citizens, his nationality has never been in doubt. He comes from a white ethnic background with no indication of mixed heritage or dual citizenship. And he has always represented the U.S. in competition.

Harrison turned professional in 2007 and has since competed across USTA events, ITF junior circuits, and ATP Challenger and Futures tournaments, steadily carving out his place in the sport. His recent career highlights have come in doubles, where 2024 and 2025 were standout years.

He achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 17 and made headlines with Danielle Collins after a surprise run at the 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles. Every major profile, from the ATP to Grand Slam records, lists him proudly as American. His siblings, Ryan and Madison, share the same heritage and nationality.

Christian Harrison’s coach

Christian Harrison’s story has always been shaped by the steady hand of his father, Pat Harrison. He has coached him since he was a child. Pat guided him from the age of thirteen on the ITF Junior Circuit and trained him at IMG Academy.

He carefully sharpened Cash’s technical skills while helping him recover from a string of tough injuries, including hip and femur surgeries between 2009 and 2018. Under Pat’s watch, Christian worked his way into singles, climbing to a career-high ranking of world number 198 in 2018, before gradually shifting focus toward doubles.

That change brought new life to his career. In 2021, he reached the Delray Beach final with his brother Ryan. A few years later, Pat’s guidance pushed him even further, leading to big breakthroughs in 2024 and 2025. With Evan King, Christian captured ATP titles in Dallas and Acapulco, then made semifinals at the French Open, Indian Wells, and Madrid.

Pat’s tactical training also shone when Christian teamed up with Danielle Collins at the 2025 US Open, pulling off a dramatic mixed doubles upset against Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev. Today, Pat remains his only coach, and their family-rooted partnership has carried Christian to a world doubles ranking of number 17 as of August 2025.

Christian Harrison’s career prize money and earnings

Christian Harrison’s career prize money stands at $1,309,422, a figure that reflects both his perseverance and the many setbacks he has faced. His first meaningful payday came in 2012, when a run to the US Open doubles quarterfinal earned him about $7,500.

The years that followed were far tougher, as injuries from 2013 to 2015 severely restricted his playing time and his income. Between 2016 and 2018, he began to find a steadier footing, bringing in between $50,000 and $75,000 annually, highlighted by $30,000 from reaching the 2018 US Open mixed doubles semifinal.

Injuries again slowed him in 2019 and 2020, keeping his earnings in the $10,000 to $20,000 range. His fortunes improved in 2021 with a semifinal run in singles and a doubles final at Delray Beach, which together brought around $30,000 to $45,000. In 2022, qualifying at Wimbledon added another $25,000 to $40,000.

The real breakthrough came in 2024 and 2025, when he established himself as a force in doubles. Titles in Dallas and Acapulco paid out $35,000 and $55,000, while deep runs at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and Roland-Garros added another $202,500. A semifinal at the 2025 US Open mixed doubles gave him another $10,000 to $20,000.

His estimated 2025 year-to-date earnings sit between $257,500 and $297,500. Despite this success, he has no confirmed endorsements or business ventures, leaving his career total squarely at $1,309,422.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $1,309,422 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $257,500–$297,500 Brand Endorsements $0 (no confirmed deals) Business & Equity Deals $0 (no confirmed ventures) Total Career Earnings $1,309,422

Christian Harrison’s net worth

Christian Harrison’s net worth is $622,268, as per Salary Sport. It is built primarily on $1,309,422 in career prize money. After turning pro in 2007, he earned modestly in early ITF events. Injuries from 2009–2015, including eight surgeries, limited his income. Singles breakthroughs at the 2016 US Open and 2018 Wimbledon added ~$25,000.

Shifting to doubles, his 2021 Delray Beach final earned ~$10,000. His 2024–2025 doubles breakout—titles in Dallas and Acapulco (~$15,000–$25,000 each), Masters semifinals (~$20,000–$40,000 each), and Roland-Garros 2025 semifinal (~$80,000)—boosted earnings. The 2025 US Open mixed-doubles win with Danielle Collins added ~$10,000.

Estimated earnings this year: $200,000–$300,000. Modest endorsements (~$10,000–$50,000 yearly) contribute, with no known business deals. Total career earnings: ~$1,319,422–$1,359,422.

Christian Harrison college and professional career

As mentioned, Christian Harrison turned professional in 2007 when he was just thirteen, training at the IMG Academy under the guidance of his father, Pat. His early years were interrupted by a series of injuries, including a femur surgery in 2009 that forced him off the court for long stretches between 2009 and 2010 and again from 2013 to 2015 after multiple operations.

He broke through in singles by qualifying for the 2016 US Open and later reached a career-high singles ranking of 198 in 2018. That same year, he partnered with Christina McHale to reach the semifinals in the US Open mixed doubles. More injuries halted his progress between 2019 and 2020, but in 2021, he stunned top seed Cristian Garín at Delray Beach and made the semifinals. He scored his first Wimbledon main draw victory in 2022.

In 2024, Harrison shifted focus to doubles, winning his eleventh Challenger title and breaking into the top 100. The following year marked his biggest surge yet. He partnered with Evan King to capture ATP doubles titles in Dallas and Acapulco, reached Masters semifinals in Indian Wells and Madrid, and climbed to No. 17 in the world after a semifinal run at Roland-Garros.

