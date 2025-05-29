Who Is Corentin Moutet, Playing at the French Open? Everything You Need to Know About Him

“I expect a full stadium with many people supporting me.” Frenchman and 26-year-old Corentin Moutet said on Tuesday after making it to the second round of the 2025 French Open. In an all-French battle against compatriot Clement Tabur, Moutet kicked off his campaign in style, taking the match in three straight sets to lock his meeting against 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic. They are set to face off on Thursday in the second round. But before diving deeper into the on-court action, it’s time to know more about the Frenchman himself.

Last season, Moutet earned an impressive fourth-round run in Paris. Sadly, he couldn’t make it to the semis after losing against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. However, he will look to go deeper this time. Let’s take a moment to hover over his tennis journey so far.

A look at his early life and career beginnings

It was his father, Rodolphe Moutet, who initially encouraged him to take up tennis at a young age of three. Rodolphe’s also been a former tennis coach at the Tennis Club de Paris. Growing up, Corentin idolized 14-time Roland Garros champion and 22-time slam king Rafael Nadal. Moutet turned pro in 2016 and first caught attention when he beat future World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2017 at Brest. In the final, playing as a wildcard, the Frenchman defeated the Greek pro with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6.

Moutet’s ATP rank and career high

When it comes to rankings, Moutet achieved his best spot on the ATP’s list in November 2022. Back then, he reached the 51st position. Currently, he’s sitting at the 73rd spot in the rankings.

Moutet’s stats and performance overview

Playing Style: Left-handed (two-handed backhand)



Height: 5’11” (1.80 m)



Weight: 156 lbs (70 kg)



Turned Pro: 2016



Career Win-Loss Record: 72–98



2025 Season Record: 8–9

Career Prize Money: Over $4.4 million

Speaking of his gameplay, Moutet prefers to have a tactical approach on the court. He uses a mix of drop shots to trick his opponents. He gets more effective on clay, thanks to his agility and court coverage.

Corentin Moutet’s medals, awards, and achievements

Entered the fourth round at the 2022 US Open



Represented France at the Paris Olympics in 2024, reaching the third round



Multiple ATP Challenger title wins

Consistent presence in ATP Tour events, with notable victories over higher-ranked players

via Imago

Corentin Moutet’s tennis records

Career-High Singles Ranking: No. 51 (November 7, 2022)



Grand Slam Best Performance: Fourth Round (2022 US Open and 2024 French Open)



ATP Challenger Titles: Multiple

Notable Wins: Victories over top-20 players, proving his mettle at the highest level

Corentin Moutet’s girlfriend/wife

When it comes to Corentin Moutet’s personal life, there are not many details available as of this writing. He likes to mostly remain private and thus his relationship status is unknown.

Who are Corentin Moutet’s parents?

Corentin Moutet was born in April 1999 to Rodolphe Moutet and Alexandra Bloch-Lainé in Paris, France. Speaking more of his father, Rodolphe owns a restaurant in Paris while helping his son pursue his tennis ambitions.

Who are Corentin Moutet’s siblings?

Corentin Moutet has two siblings: a brother named Maxence and a sister named Charlotte. They both prefer to keep their lives private and hence there’s not much information available on them.

Corentin Moutet’s net worth

As of May 2025, Corentin Moutet’s estimated net worth is $2 million. It includes his career prize money and brand endorsements.

Corentin Moutet’s endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

Corentin Moutet has sponsorship deals with the following brands:

Apparel: Asics

Asics Rackets: Technifibre

Technifibre Other Sponsors: Echelon

Where is Corentin Moutet from?

Corentin Moutet mainly hails from Paris, France. Currently, he lives and trains in France while representing his nation across various ATP events globally.

Who is Corentin Moutet’s present coach in 2025?

To make sure his form remains intact, Moutet has been working with his coaches Petar Popovic and Hugo Guerriero lately. While the former is an ex-Serbian ATP pro, the latter is an ex-French player. They are constantly working on improving his skills to reach the business ends of prominent tournaments.

Coming back to tennis, Moutet is currently competing at the 2025 French Open. After reaching the second round, he’s sparked hopes of a deep run on the Parisian clay. Do you think he can create history for his nation in front of his home crowd?