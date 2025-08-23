Who Is Ignacio Buse? Everything About His Early Life, Records, Achievements, Family, Net Worth and More

This year, 21-year-old Ignacio Buse had the best season of his young career. He broke into the top 150 with a career-high ranking of world No. 133. He captured his first Challenger title at the Neckarcup on clay, where he edged past Guy Den Ouden in straight sets, both finishing 7-5.

Buse also made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open, grinding through qualifying with impressive wins over Lukas Neumayer, Rei Sakamoto, and Kimmer Coppejans to secure a main draw spot and $110,000. He reached the ATP semifinals in Gstaad and added several Challenger semifinal runs, finishing the year with a 26-20 record and a 56.5 percent win rate. Fans surely want to know more about him. So let’s dive into the details.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ignacio Buse’s early life and career beginning

Ignacio Buse was born on March 25, 2004, in Lima, Peru, and picked up a tennis racket at just two years old under the guidance of his father, Hans. Tennis runs deep in his family, with inspiration coming from his grandfather Alex Olmedo, who was a Wimbledon champion in the 1950s. Ignacio first trained in Peru before moving to Spain in search of better opportunities.

By 2019, he was competing on the ITF Junior Circuit and climbed to No. 9 in the junior world rankings three years later. In 2022, he reached the Roland Garros Junior doubles final and the US Open Junior doubles semifinals, also winning gold in doubles at the Junior Pan American Games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Visa problems in 2022 prevented him from joining the University of Georgia, so he turned professional instead. The decision paid off as he captured three ITF titles in 2023, made a Challenger doubles final, and debuted in the Davis Cup, where he earned a 3–2 record and broke into the top 500 in doubles at No. 439.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ignacio Buse education

Ignacio Buse grew up in Lima, Peru, as mentioned. He balanced local schooling with a growing focus on his junior tennis career, which quickly took priority. By 2021, he committed to the University of Georgia, one of the strongest NCAA tennis programs, joining players like Alex Michelsen and Ethan Quinn.

The aforementioned visa complicationsderailed his college plans, so he moved to Barcelona to train at the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat Academy.

What are Ignacio Buse’s tennis records?

Ignacio Buse’s tennis journey began making headlines in 2022 when he lifted his first ITF doubles trophy in Cancún and advanced to the French Open junior doubles final. A year later, he proved his growing talent by winning ITF singles titles in Mendoza and Zapopan, while also pulling off a big Davis Cup upset over Nicolás Jarry. For doubles, his record was 3-2 that time. By 2024, Buse had made his mark on the ATP Challenger circuit, reaching his first final in Como and breaking into the world’s Top 250.

via Imago July 18, 2025, Gstaad, Bern, Switzerland: IGNACIO BUSE of Peru celebrates his victory during quarter-final of EFG Swiss Open Gstaad ATP, Tennis Herren 250 and took place at Roy Emerson Arena in Gstaad, which is located in the famous ski resort of Gstaad and which is located in the Bernese Oberland. Gstaad Switzerland – ZUMAd206 20250718_zip_d206_034 Copyright: xEricxDubostx

The momentum carried into 2025. He debuted on the ATP Tour in Santiago, battled his way to the semifinals in Gstaad, and celebrated his first Challenger title in Heilbronn. His biggest breakthrough came with a spot in the main draw of the US Open, a career milestone. As of July 2025, Buse owns a 126–86 singles record, three ITF singles titles, one Challenger crown, career earnings of $282,522, and a peak ranking of No. 133.

Buse’s awards and achievements

Ignacio Buse has been steadily carving his place in professional tennis with a series of breakthrough moments. Back in 2022, he reached the French Open Junior doubles final with Gabriel Mili Poljičak, where they finished runners-up. By October 2023, he captured his first ITF World Tennis Tour singles trophy in Mendoza, Argentina, followed soon after by another victory in Zapopan, Mexico. That same year, he also stepped into the ATP Challenger stage, reaching his first doubles final in Lima.

His progress continued in 2024 with a singles title in Vic, Spain, and later that summer he advanced to his first Challenger singles final in Como, Italy. Early 2025 marked his ATP Tour debut at the Chile Open, followed by a standout win over world number 46 Luciano Darderi at the Aix Provence Open, where he made the semifinals.

June brought his first Challenger singles crown in Heilbronn, pushing him to a career-high ranking of 152. A semifinal run at the Swiss Open lifted him further to 133, before qualifying for the 2025 US Open, his first Grand Slam main draw.

Who are Ignacio Buse’s parents?

Ignacio Buse’s father, Hans Buse, is a former tennis player and coach. Coming from a family with tennis roots through his grandfather Eduardo Buse, Hans instilled discipline and guided Ignacio to rise as high as No. 9 in the ITF Junior Rankings in 2021.

When visa complications stopped Ignacio from enrolling at the University of Georgia, Hans redirected his focus toward the professional circuit in 2023. That guidance paid off when Ignacio secured a memorable Davis Cup victory in 2024 against Nicolás Jarry at the Estadio Hermanos Buse, a venue named in honor of Eduardo and Enrique Buse.

Ignacio’s mother, Betty Acurio, played a different but equally vital role. Sister of world-renowned chef Gastón Acurio, she brought culinary influence into Ignacio’s upbringing. Betty encouraged healthy eating habits, making dishes such as baked salmon with pasta that fueled his athletic demands.

Her family’s reputation in Peru also gave Ignacio added visibility as he transitioned onto bigger stages. By 2025, he had made his ATP debut at the Chile Open and celebrated his first Challenger title at the Neckarcup, marking him as one of Peru’s brightest tennis prospects.

What is Ignacio Buse’s net worth in 2025?

Ignacio Buse’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $100,000, built from prize money, modest endorsements, and potential NCAA scholarship support. His journey began steadily in 2022 when he collected small earnings from ITF titles in Mendoza, Zapopan, and Cancún. By the following year, he had captured three ITF singles titles and made his Davis Cup debut, raising his career prize money to $118,662.

The momentum continued in 2024 when Buse earned $59,827, highlighted by a run to the ATP Challenger final in Como and achieving a career-best ranking of No. 209. The real breakthrough came in 2025. He won his first Challenger crown at the Neckarcup, stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open, and qualified for the US Open, adding $236,500 to his tally.

With an ATP debut at the Chile Open and another semifinal in Aix-en-Provence, his ranking climbed to No. 133. Despite modest sponsorships and a frugal lifestyle, Buse’s financial and professional growth is clearly on the rise.

What are Ignacio Buse’s ethnicity and nationality?

Ignacio Buse was born in Lima, Peru, on March 25, 2004, and proudly represents his Peruvian nationality. His background reflects the country’s diverse blend of Amerindian, Hispanic, and European influences. While his great-grandfather was German, Ignacio often mentions that his family today is fully based in Peru, with no remaining ties to Germany.

Tennis runs deep in his family history. His grandfather, Eduardo Buse, and his great uncle, Enrique Buse, were both well-known Peruvian tennis players. His mother, Betty Acurio, also connects him to another side of Peruvian culture as the sister of celebrated chef Gastón Acurio.

Carrying this rich heritage, Ignacio has steadily built his own name in tennis. Since 2023, he has proudly represented Peru in the Davis Cup, a symbol of his loyalty and pride for his country. Training in Spain at TEC Carles Ferrer Salat, he rose to become Peru’s top player in 2025, embracing his identity as a truly Peruvian athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Buse’s current coach in 2025?

Ignacio Buse grew up with tennis running through his veins. His father, Hans Buse, had once been a South American singles and doubles champion in Lima before turning to coaching, and he became Ignacio’s first guide on the court. Hans shaped his son’s foundation, focusing not just on technique but also on discipline and the mindset needed to compete. Those early lessons prepared Ignacio for the challenges of international tennis.

As his career advanced, Ignacio sought broader opportunities to sharpen his skills. He moved to Barcelona to train at the TEC Carles Ferrer Salat Academy, a center known for its strong coaching teams and modern facilities. The academy has helped him adapt his game to the demands of the professional circuit, while the influence of his father remains a constant anchor. By 2025, this mix of family guidance and elite training positioned Ignacio as Peru’s top player and a proud Davis Cup representative.