Who Is in Carlos Alcaraz’s Family? Meet His Parents and Brothers at Wimbledon 2025

Carlos Alcaraz, who took the global tennis stage with a storm had a strong foundation and early exposure to the sport. Well, away from his inclination to tennis, a huge role was of his family. As many fans would be intrigued to know about the Alcaraz clan and their role, here is everything that you need to know about the Spaniard’s family, who helped him in the journey to reach at career pinnacle.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s father, and how did he influence his tennis career?

Carlos Alcaraz’s father, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez, was a professional tennis player. Gonzalez was a nationally ranked tennis professional in Spain during his teenage years. In 1990, he also entered the world ranking and achieved 963rd rank.

Alcaraz’s grandfather built tennis courts and a swimming pool in the village of El Palmar in Spain. The four-decade-old court is now under the supervision of Alcaraz’s father. Having the accessibility to a racket and court at an early age, Alcaraz picked up the racket when he was four years old. He used to train with his father, and that’s when his father saw a rising star in Carlos Alcaraz.

What Role Has His Mother Played in Carlos Alcaraz’s Life?

Carlos Alcaraz’s mother, Virginia Garfia Escandon, used to work at IKEA. But, sidelining her work, she has been a constant support on the tennis professional’s journey. Even after the big victories at the court, his mother is the first one to get a call from Alcaraz for a celebration.



“When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family,” he told The Times.

Who are Carlos Alcaraz’s siblings, and what roles do they play in his life?

Carlos Alcaraz has three siblings with whom he shares a close bond. His elder brother, Alvaro Alcaraz, is a former ranked junior who is often seen traveling with the tennis professional for the tournaments. Alvaro helps with logistics off court and keeping the tennis star grounded.

After him, Sergio Alcaraz is the middle brother who has kept a private life. However, tennis runs in his blood; he plays it for recreation. Both the brothers share a great bond, as Carlos Alcaraz has shared that both his younger brother looks upto him as an example.



The family of five then comes down to the youngest brother, Jaime Alcaraz. The 2011-born junior tennis player is following his elder brother’s footsteps. The duo shares a great yet protective bond, as Carlos is seen protecting his brother from media pressure, while praising him for his game. “One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner,” mentioned Alcaraz.

How Close Is Carlos Alcaraz to His Family Today?

For Carlos Alcaraz, his family is not just supporters but an anchor in his life. He still lives with his parents and brother in El Palmar, Murcia. The tennis star stated, “I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them, I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy.”

Carlos, on one hand, has shared gratitude with his family after every big achievement in his professional career. On the other hand, his family has stood as a strong pillar of support for each of his professional and personal life advancements.

Final Thoughts

With a strong support system and early exposure to sports from his father, Carlos Alcaraz has followed what has been the legacy started by his grandfather. With his elder brother and father being professionals, he got to learn the game at an early age. Though his father and brother kept him aiming high as a professional, his mother stood strong to instill values and humility in nature.