Who Is Ivan Lendl? Tennis Legend Handing the Trophy to the 2025 US Open Winner

The 2025 US Open men’s singles ended with a bang! Following a tense matchup, Carlos Alcaraz finally secured a win over Jannik Sinner in the final match, with a scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. It wasn’t just a proof of skill, but of the Spaniard’s smart tactics that impressed the entire world. This win certainly deserves an honorable reward that goes beyond the $5M cheque. And what can be bigger than getting the trophy from Ivan Lendl himself?

But wait… Who exactly is Ivan Lendl, and what is his connection to the US Open? Let’s find out!

Who is Ivan Lendl?

Landl was born in Czechoslovakia in 1960, and by 1992, he had become an American citizen. He was born into a family that boasts of tennis royalty, with his father, Jiri, a lawyer and a former #15-ranked Czech tennis player, and his mother being a former #2 Czech tennis star. Needless to say, Lendl also developed a genetic affinity towards the sport.

He eventually became the only man in the tennis fraternity to hold more than a 90% match-winning percentage for five different years. And he even went head-to-head with the one and only Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe. And guess what! Lendl bested even the best. He was the world number one junior player following his wins at the Italian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in 1978.

By the early 1980s, he was already considered one of the most promising young players in the world. But what was so special about Lendl’s game? It was his heavy topspin forehand and baseline consistency. Well, Ivan Lendl’s tennis achievements extend far beyond just ordinary feats.

Ivan Lendl’s career achievements

Lendl is an eight-fold Grand Slam champion. Being a former world number one, Lendl spent more than 270 weeks in the position. Moreover, he is one of the few who had major rivalries against stars like McEnroe, Connors, Boris Becker, and Mats Wilander during the 1980s. He also entered 19 Grand Slam finals, which was a record in his prime. To top it off, he won 94 ATP singles.

But what of his special connection to the US Open?

Ivan Lendl’s connection to the US Open

Out of his 8 Grand Slam wins, three were at the US Open. He won the championship consecutively in 1985, 1986, and 1987. And that cemented his legacy at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament’s iconic champions.

Despite the exhaustive list of what Lendl has achieved, what qualifies him to present the current US Open winners with the coveted trophy?

Why is Ivan Lendl handing out the 2025 US Open trophy?

Well, for starters, that highlights his contributions to the world of tennis. It can be considered as a symbol of passing on the tennis torch from a past champion to the new and rising star. Lendl acts as the flag-bearer for tennis with his benchmark feats that are forever etched in Flushing Meadows history.

But Lendl isn’t just remembered for winning titles. He revolutionized the sport as the only man to reach 8 consecutive US Open men’s singles finals in the Open Era. His methods influenced generations of tennis professionals. It’s symbolic of how champions like him elevated the sport.

His passing on the torch is just like how Andre Agassi and Justine Henin were chosen to present the trophies at the 2025 French Open. But do let us know all about your thoughts on having someone like Ivan Lendl hand out the US Open trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

