Who Is Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle? All You Need to Know About American Influencer

Her name is Morgan Riddle, and she’s “the most famous woman in men’s tennis,” and her mission is to “make tennis cool again.” Just like Taylor Fritz, the 27-year-old American internet personality, Riddle shares a mission to introduce a larger number of younger crowds to the sport. Riddle not only shares a collective goal with the tennis star, but she’s also one of the biggest supporters of Fritz. Let’s take a bit more time to know more about this American influencer.

What is Taylor Fritz’s Current Relationship Status?

Taylor Fritz is currently in a relationship with Morgan Riddle. Other than showing support during her matches by making her presence felt in the stands, Riddle is often spotted traveling around the world with the tennis star. Speaking about their relationship during an interview with PEOPLE, she once said, “We travel so well together, which people always ask me, ‘How do you guys spend that much time in a hotel room together without wanting to rip each other’s heads off? But we get along really well, which is why I think we’ve been able to make it work the last couple of years.“

Who Is Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend, Morgan Riddle?

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is an American citizen who grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Other than chasing her mission to make the sport more appealing to the younger generation, Riddle has garnered huge followers on both TikTok and Instagram for her fashion, beauty, and travel content. Talking about her upbringing, she once said, “I was one of those girls that was obsessed with the Bali travel videos and stuff. I grew up from a much more low middle-class background in Minnesota that just wasn’t accessible to me ever. I never really believed that I would be able to see the world in that way.“

What does she do now? As of now, Morgan Riddle is self-employed as a content creator. According to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Wagner College in N.Y.C. in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature. In her college days, Riddle was the president of the student alumni association and the public relations for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. After graduating, she was offered a job as a real estate agent for the brokerage Compass, where she had interned (in 2018). She worked as a real estate agent for nine months before switching to the media and influencer marketing field.

Talking about her working experience, she worked as a Media Director for Lover Your Melon from May 2019 to June 2020, and then after that, she became an On-Air Hostess for Hollywire (June 2020-May 2021). Later on, Morgan Riddle became the Influencer Campaign Manager for MuteSix (January 2021-July 2021), before making a switch to Media Director for Gamers Outreach (July 2021-January 2022).

Other than working as an influencer, real estate agent, and more, she has also worked as a professional model with Wehmann Models and Talent. In 2023, she partnered with a small jewelry business, Lottie NYC, to make a tennis necklace and bracelet. Talking about her involvement with tennis, in that same year, she also partnered with Wimbledon for a video series called Wimbledon Threads.

She is one of the most in-demand talents with both tennis fans and sponsors, and do you know she once claimed that she received more than $10,000 typically for a social media post? Insane!

When did Taylor Fritz meet Morgan Riddle?

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating each other since 2020. They first met on Raya, a members-only dating app. While sharing a few thoughts from their first meeting during an interview with PEOPLE, Riddle said that since she moved to Los Angeles during COVID times, and “didn’t know anybody“, she went to the app in search of someone with whom she could hang out.

And that’s how they met. “Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open, so we ordered sushi. We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don’t really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit.“

Over the years, they have transitioned to become the biggest supporters of each other. Speaking on this, Riddle once admitted, “He’s been really good about [defending] me and what I’m doing.” She also spoke about how encouraging and supportive Taylor Fritz has been with her throughout these years.

What Is Taylor Fritz’s Dating History?

Before dating Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz was previously married to fellow tennis player Raquel Pedraza. They were married from 2016 to 2019 and also have a son together, named Jordan, who was born in 2017.

Coming back to his tennis, well, after having a stellar run at the 2024 US Open, Fritz hasn’t looked his best at the previous two Slams. He was knocked out in the third round of the 2025 AO by Gael Monfils and then faced a first-round defeat in the French Open. Can he come up with a better performance at Wimbledon?