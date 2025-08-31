Who Is Taylor Fritz’s R16 Opponent at the US Open? All You Need to Know About Tomas Machac

Tennis fans are in for a treat as Tomas Machac takes on American favorite Taylor Fritz in the US Open Round of 16 on August 31. Fritz, seeded fourth, comes in with a thunderous serve and the confidence of being last year’s finalist.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He already has two titles in 2025 from Stuttgart and Eastbourne, and he holds a perfect 2-0 record against Machac, including a win at last year’s Paris Olympics in doubles. Backed by a home crowd, Fritz looks like the man to beat. Still, Machac’s sharp form and fearless energy could turn this into a real upset thriller. For those who are unfamiliar with him, we’ve got his career detailed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Tomas Machac?

Tomas Machac, born on October 13, 2000, in Beroun, Czech Republic, is one of tennis’s rising stars. At 24, he stands six feet tall and weighs 74 kilos, with a game built on sharp, attacking groundstrokes. He first picked up a racquet at the age of five, inspired by his sister Kateřina, and later trained at TK Sparta Praha with guidance from his father.

Turning professional in 2017, he captured his first ITF Futures title a year later and an ATP Challenger crown in 2020. His breakthrough came in 2024 when he stunned Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, reached the fourth round of the US Open, and struck Olympic gold in mixed doubles with Kateřina Siniaková.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Tennis – Mixed Doubles Semifinals – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – August 01, 2024. Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Tomas Machac of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their match against Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Earlier this year, he earned his first ATP title in Acapulco before breaking into the world’s top 20. Coached by Daniel Vacek and wielding a Yonex VCORE SV 100, Machac is quickly making his mark.

AD

Tomas Machac’s parents and family

Tomas Machac was born to his parents, Tomas and Daniela. Both are Czech nationals, and while little is known about their professions or current lives, their influence on his tennis career is undeniable.

His father introduced him to the sport at the age of five, teaching him the basics by rallying balls against a wall while his older sister, Katerina, trained nearby. Katerina herself played tennis and became one of his earliest inspirations, drawing him deeper into the game.

In 2008, when Tomas was just eight years old, his family took a major step forward by supporting his move to TK Sparta Praha in Prague, one of the country’s top tennis centers. He continues to train there today. Their unwavering support shaped his path, guiding him from those early lessons to a place among the world’s top 20 players.

Tomas Machac’s coach

Since 2017, Daniel Vacek has been guiding Tomas Machac with the insight of a man who once reached world No. 26 in singles and climbed as high as No. 3 in doubles.

A two-time French Open doubles champion and winner at the 1997 US Open, Vacek brought his experience to Machac’s rise, starting with Challenger titles in Koblenz in 2020 and Nur-Sultan in 2021. The path was not smooth. A hip injury in 2022 kept Machac out for five months, but he returned stronger under Vacek’s watch.

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Tennis – Mixed Doubles First Round – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – July 29, 2024. Tomas Machac of Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic celebrate after winning their match against Laura Siegemund of Germany and Alexander Zverev of Germany. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

As Czechia’s Davis Cup captain, Vacek steered him to important victories over Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Hong Seong-chan in 2023. Early 2024 brought a fraud investigation involving the Czech Tennis Federation, though Vacek was cleared.

That same year, his emphasis on belief and composure paid off, with Machac reaching the French Open third round, toppling Andy Murray at Wimbledon, and capturing the 2025 Acapulco Open. Insert photo of Vacek and Machac from November 20, 2023, Davis Cup in Malaga.

Tomas Machac’s net worth

Tomas Machac began his professional journey in 2017, collecting around $10,000 from ITF Futures titles in Antalya and Prague. By 2019, he had also secured $25,000 from the Koblenz Challenger. His real breakthrough arrived in 2020 when he claimed the Koblenz Challenger again for $7,000 and made his Grand Slam debut at the French Open, earning $70,000.

The following years saw steady growth. In 2021, he reached the Australian Open and walked away with $80,000, along with $7,000 from the Nur Sultan Challenger. By 2022, he doubled his earnings at the Australian Open with $100,000 and added $7,000 from Traralgon, taking his career total to about $350,000.

In 2023, Machac rose further with $250,000 from tournaments and endorsement deals with Nike and Yonex worth up to $200,000 annually. A stellar 2024 added $1.25 million, and by 2025, his Acapulco Open victory pushed his career earnings to $2.3 million, with a net worth of $1.2 million, as per Sports Digest.

2025 $1,740,885 2024 $2,249,386 2023 $431,964 2022 $279,246 2021 $216,057

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tomas Machac’s career highlights

He wrote his name into history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, capturing the mixed doubles gold medal alongside Kateřina Siniaková. It was a defining moment that announced his arrival on the world’s biggest stage.

In 2025, he proved his singles talent by claiming his very first ATP title at the Acapulco Open, a milestone that cemented him as more than just a doubles star.

His rise continued when he broke into the sport’s elite, reaching a career-high singles ranking of world number 20 in March 2025.

The 2024 season had already hinted at his potential, as he made his breakthrough at the ATP Masters 1000 level by reaching the quarterfinals in Miami. It was his first taste of going deep in one of the sport’s most prestigious events.

On the Grand Slam stage, he reached the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. At the time, it was his strongest showing on hard courts and a sign of things to come.

Perhaps most impressively, he has scored victories over some of the toughest names in the game. In 2024, he defeated both Novak Djokovic, the world number one, and Carlos Alcaraz, ranked world number two, making it clear that he could stand toe-to-toe with the very best.

Tomas Machac is no pushover, and Taylor Fritz knows this Round of 16 clash at the US Open is going to be a real test. Their previous meeting at the 2020 French Open stretched to five sets, which sets the stage for another nail-biter. Off the court, Machac has built a net worth of 1.2 million dollars and partners with Nike and Yonex. Fritz may have the crowd, but Machac’s confidence makes this matchup irresistible. What are your thoughts on this?