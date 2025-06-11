“Who Is the Dumbest” – 38YO Star Crushes Haters With Flair After Shocking Grass Defeat to 20YO American

“Stop blaming me for losing money because you have a gambling problem.” That’s what NBA star Kevin Durant told sports bettors who targeted him for not being able to make a quick buck off his performance. The growing nature of betting has added unnecessary pressure on athletes. In fact, many tennis stars have opened up on how they, too, have received hateful messages from angry bettors. Among them was Caroline Garcia, who opened up on how she and her family were subjected to terrible abuse on social media following her first-round exit from last year’s U.S. Open, and cited “unhealthy betting” as one of the main reasons why athletes are targeted on social media. And now, Frenchman Gael Monfils has something serious to share.

For the uninitiated, Monfils, 38, took part in the Stuttgart Open grass event this week. However, his campaign didn’t last long thanks to a shock exit. American talent and 20-year-old Alex Michelsen eventually ousted him in the first round. Michelsen won with a score line of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. But what happened next? A lot of bettors who had put their money on Monfils’ first-round win were upset. Moreover, their way of reacting to this outcome was highly insensitive, as revealed by the Frenchman himself.

Monfils took to his Instagram and shared a string of stories on Wednesday. The first clip showed highly mean and insensitive comments he received after the exit. But guess what? Instead of staying silent, Monfils came out all guns blazing at his haters, and he kept it smart and humorous. “Hey guys, it’s not financial advice, but really, you’re still betting on me? First tournament on grass, I play Alex Michelsen, 20 years old, and you wanna bet on me? You are writing that I’m s**t. I know I’m s**t. We both know I’m s**t and you still bet on me? Who is the dumbest between you and me, to be honest? No, come on,” he began.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Gael Monfils of France celebrates a win over John Millman of Australia (not pictured) at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The ATP pro mentioned that he’s been playing “with a broken leg already. So don’t pray for that, but the thing is, I’m not suffering.” There were some racial comments as well. But Monfils had a fitting response for them, too.

“Sorry. Again, I’m going to mention it, we are in 202,5 and you give me the skin color,” he began. He couldn’t understand how his skin color affected his performance, according to the haters. “I know I look pretty. I mean, I say that because my mom and my wife tell me I look pretty.” He took a jibe at them, saying that he may “look really awful for you. Open some books, do something. This time, you know with skin color, you know it’s finish, vanish it from your mind. Of course, if you want to look a little bit like me, yes, play a little bit in the sun.” Further, he advised them to apply “sunscreen, you know, for protection. I mean, I have to help you with that,”

Further, he told haters that they are free to express their anger at him as long as they do not involve his family. He urged them to. “It’s just me, you know.” He also reminded critics to be wary of what they wish for through their hateful remarks. “If you want to put your rage on someone, just me, don’t pray for someone else. It’s better. I mean, although if you add people, karma will be really bad. Trust me.” Speaking in his native language, he concluded, “Allez bisous et paix à votre me (Go kisses and peace to your soul), like we say in French,”

Soon after the French star’s IG story went viral, Nick Kyrgios came up in his support. Applauding him for the honest response, he simply wrote “Respect @iamgaelmonfils KEEPING IT REAL”. Monfil’s criticism of sports bettors and online abusers came just days after WTA star Jessica Pegula shared her response to a similar incident.

When Jessica Pegula breaks her silence on “delusional” fans

Jessica Pegula‘s 2025 season has been mostly impressive so far. With two WTA titles (Austin and Charleston), she’s proved her mettle on the court. Plus, she even reached the finals at the events in Adelaide and Miami. Hence, a lot of fans (and sports bettors) put their money on her to make a deep run at the French Open.

While Pegula looked solid, her campaign came to an end in the fourth round. Contrary to expectations, the World No.3 couldn’t move beyond as local favorite and sensational talent Lois Boisson ousted her. Pulling off the biggest upset in women’s singles at the Roland Garros this season, Boisson won with a score line of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. For Pegula, however, the event wasn’t over as she had to witness harsh reactions from fans involved in betting.

After realizing she’s had enough, the WTA pro shared a note on her IG story. It gave a fitting reply to her critics. “These betters are insane and delusional and I don’t allow dms and try to remember when to shut my comments off during tournament weeks but they always find a way to my timeline.”



She continued, “This stuff has never really bothered me much but does any other sport deal with this to our level? I’d love to know because it seems to be predominately tennis? It’s so disturbing.” What are your thoughts on the increasing impact of betting on players and their match results? Let us know in the comments below.