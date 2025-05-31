Who is the Newest Addition to Novak Djokovic’s Team at the French Open? Everything You Need to Know

Just before the French Open kicked off, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray ended their coaching partnership, bringing their six-month collaboration to an early close. Djokovic expressed his appreciation for the Brit’s dedication and input during their brief time working together. While playing in Geneva ahead of Roland Garros, Djokovic introduced a refreshed coaching team featuring Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic. However, once the action moved to Paris, a new figure was spotted in the Serb’s box.

As Novak Djokovic fights for a place in the fourth round at the French Open, taking on his former hitting partner and Austrian player Filip Misolic, an unfamiliar face stood out courtside. Claudio Zimaglia, a well-known physiotherapist, was spotted in the role usually occupied by Miljan Amanovic. This change comes after the Serbian confirmed that Amanovic, his long-time physio, had undergone an emergency surgery back home for a complication that arose during an earlier sinus surgery.

Speaking about the situation, Djokovic said, “I wouldn’t want to go into more detail than that. We’re all very concerned. He’s currently stable, but the situation isn’t ideal. He’ll have to stay in the hospital for a few days. We’re all worried. I hope everything will be alright.”

For those unfamiliar, the 38-year-old has shared a long and trusted relationship with physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic for over 17 years. Amanovic, who currently works with him on a part-time basis, works at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade due to the rigors of tennis travel. From 2007 to 2017, Amanovic served as Novak Djokovic’s full-time physio, playing a key role in his rise to the top of the game.

But after a rocky start to the 2017 season, Djokovic made sweeping changes to his team. The then-30-year-old parted ways with several long-time collaborators, including coach Marian Vajda and Amanovic, in a bid to reignite his form. That separation didn’t last long. By 2018, both Vajda and Amanovic were back in his corner.

It was during that brief split in 2017 that Amanovic suffered a heart attack, reportedly brought on by the strain of constant travel. Following his return, Djokovic adjusted his team setup, bringing in Ulises Badio as his full-time physiotherapist. Badio remained a consistent presence until their split in 2022. Two years later, in 2024, he joined the camp of rising star Jannik Sinner.

Claudio Zimaglia entered the picture when Badio left the team in 2022. In a twist of irony, Zimaglia had been working with Sinner before transitioning to Djokovic’s team. With a strong résumé that includes time with Milos Raonic and a stint at the Piatti Tennis Center, founded by Djokovic’s former coach Riccardo Piatti Zimaglia, he brings both experience and familiarity. In addition to his role with Novak Djokovic, he also teaches at ASOMI, an osteopathy academy based in Torino.

With this team by his side, the three-time French Open champion wants to script history again.

Novak Djokovic eyeing another personal record at Roland Garros

Just a week after clinching his 100th tour-level title in Geneva, Novak Djokovic is on the verge of hitting another major career milestone, this time at Roland Garros.

The 38-year-old, known for rewriting tennis history throughout his storied career, is in pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. But before that, Djokovic stands just one win away from equaling his highest match-win tally at a single major. A victory over Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the third round on Saturday would mark Djokovic’s 99th win at the French Open, matching his current best of 99 match wins at the Australian Open.

“History in this sport has given me everything in my life, it means a lot to me,” Djokovic said after his first-round win over Mackenzie McDonald. “I always try to make history where I can… In all the tournaments I play, all the practises, all the matches, and especially during the biggest tournaments in the world. There is an opportunity to make more history, and that is one of the biggest motivations I have for competitions, for continuing to work and better myself.”

With two more victories this week in Paris, Djokovic could become the first man to notch 100 match wins at Roland Garros. If he wins today, he will face Cameron Norrie for a spot in the quarterfinals. With history beckoning once again, Novak Djokovic continues to push the boundaries of greatness on the red clay of Paris. Will Roland Garros witness yet another milestone in the Serbian’s legendary career?