Who Is Vít Kopřiva? Coach, Prize Money, Ethnicity, and More

ByRiva Malavia

Aug 25, 2025 | 5:04 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Vít Kopřiva’s rise to the tennis spotlight feels both sudden and well-earned. His big breakthrough came at the 2021 Gstaad semifinal. He had literally shocked the tennis world by defeating top ten star Denis Shapovalov. That victory announced him as a serious presence on the Challenger circuit and set the stage for bigger moments ahead.

By this year, he had climbed to a career high of world No. 78, a rise powered by six Challenger titles. His triumph at the 2025 Napoli Tennis Cup, where he toppled top seed Luciano Darderi, only underscored his growing dominance on clay. Known for his relentless baseline play and a sharp two-handed backhand, this Czech star has had his Grand Slam debuts in Australia and Wimbledon, followed by a quarterfinal run in Marrakech. But for fans who don’t know him that well, let’s get into the details.

Who is Vít Kopřiva?

Vít Kopřiva is a Czech professional tennis player. He is recognized for his clay-court prowess and compact two-handed backhand. His prize money exceeds $1.3 million, with $1,386,212 recorded by June this year. Coached by Jaroslav Pospíšil, Kopřiva’s recent main-draw appearances at Slams and Masters have been promising, as mentioned.

Vít Kopřiva’s nationality and ethnicity

Born in Bílovec, Czechia, he embodies Czech nationality and ethnicity, with European descent. The Czech population, including Kopřiva, traces its ancestry to Slavic tribes that settled the region over a millennium ago.

His hometown, Bílovec, lies in the Moravian-Silesian Region. It is known for its historical ties to Central European traditions. Ethnically, Czechs share linguistic and cultural similarities with neighboring Slavic groups.

article-image

via Imago

Though Kopřiva’s identity is distinctly tied to his national pride as a Czech athlete.

Who coaches Vít Kopřiva?

Vít Kopřiva is currently coached by Jaroslav Pospíšil, a well-respected figure in Czech tennis. Born on April 9, 1968, in Prague, Pospíšil enjoyed a professional career of his own, reaching a career-high of World No. 103 in singles and No. 71 in doubles during the 1990s.

His playing days included ATP Challenger titles and appearances for Czechoslovakia in the Davis Cup, experiences that gave him a deep understanding of the sport at the highest level.

When he moved into coaching, Pospíšil brought that knowledge to the next generation of players. Since teaming up with Kopřiva in 2022, he has been central to the young player’s steady rise.

Under his guidance, Kopřiva has earned six Challenger singles titles and achieved a career-best ATP ranking of No. 78 by June 2025. Known for stressing tactical baseline play and mental resilience, Pospíšil’s approach complements Kopřiva’s clay-court strengths and has been instrumental in milestones like reaching the 2021 Gstaad semifinal.

Career prize Money and earnings

By August 2025, Vit’s career earnings crossed the $1.4 million mark. ATP records show a steady rise in his income, thanks to strong performances in both Challenger events and higher-level ATP tournaments during the last year and this year. While singles remain his main source of revenue, his doubles results have added an extra boost.

Like many rising players, Kopřiva also earns from appearance fees at select events. A valuable perk that comes with recognition. Sponsorship deals, particularly from Czech and European brands, further strengthen his income. Although details remain under wraps. What is clear is his financial momentum.

If he continues to hold a place within the top 100, his earnings could easily double.

Tennis Winnings (Career Total)

1,386,212

Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD)

472,448

Brand Endorsements

200,000

Business & Equity Deals

50,000

Total Career Earnings

2,108,660

Vít Kopřiva career highlights

  • Breakthrough moment: He first made headlines at the ATP level in Gstaad 2021, reaching the semifinals. The run included a standout victory over then-world number ten Denis Shapovalov, as mentioned. That pushed him into the spotlight beyond the Challenger circuit.

  • Climbing the Challenger ladder: Over the next few years, he collected multiple Challenger singles titles. His steady progress through 2024 and 2025 eventually carried him into the top 100, opening the door to direct entries at ATP tournaments and qualifiers for Masters events.

  • Making his mark at the big stages: With his ranking on the rise, he earned his first main draw appearances at the Grand Slams and began notching his initial wins at Masters events. These results highlighted his growing consistency and belief against stronger competition.

