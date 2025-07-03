Why Did BBC Apologise To Novak Djokovic And Dan Evans At Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic did what Novak Djokovic does best at Wimbledon. The seven-time champion barely broke a sweat as he cruised past British wildcard Dan Evans in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to reach the third round. With each swing of the racket, the Serbian reminded everyone just how good he is on grass. He completely shut down Evans, despite the Brit owning a rare head-to-head advantage after beating the Serbian on clay in Monte Carlo back in 2021. However, after the match, the BBC, which has broadcasting rights for Wimbledon, had to issue an apology. Why? Let’s find out!

While Djokovic was putting on a show on Centre Court, viewers at home had a different experience altogether. In the middle of the second set, with the 38-year-old up a break at 5-1, the BBC’s broadcast feed suddenly cut out. Fans could still hear the voices of commentators Sam Smith and Tim Henman doing their job. But instead of seeing Novak Djokovic dominate, the screen showed an empty studio chair with spectators wandering in the background.

That awkward shot lingered for about 30 seconds before switching to a view of a packed Henman Hill. That new angle stayed on screen for a surprising two and a half minutes, while the match continued off-camera.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 14, 2024 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during his men’s singles final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Paul Childs

AD

It wasn’t until Djokovic wrapped up the match that the BBC addressed the glitch. After his on-court interview, host Clare Balding took a moment to clear things up, saying, “Apologies for the technical issues we had earlier which meant that we lost pictures for a few moments. It was beyond our control. But we’re trying to fix it and it does at least mean we can continue to show you live tennis and we will certainly do that.”

The BBC has been the face of Wimbledon on television for 90 years. Its massive reach and dedication to putting the Championships at the heart of its early-summer schedule make it feel like the natural home for the tournament. But that kind of legacy might not be enough this time. To hold on to the rights, BBC bosses may have to shell out more than the current £60 million-a-year deal. The future of Wimbledon on the BBC could depend on how deep their pockets go. And with competition in the broadcast world heating up, tradition alone might not be enough.

Meanwhile, with this win, Novak Djokovic has again broken records.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two records that Novak Djokovic broke with his win over Dan Evans

Novak Djokovic was locked in from start to finish on Centre Court. The seven-time Wimbledon champ dropped just nine points on serve and handled Daniel Evans’ tricky slice backhand with ease, wrapping up the win in just one hour and 47 minutes.

This victory wasn’t just another day at the office. At 38 years and 39 days, Djokovic became the oldest player to record a 6-0 set in the men’s singles at Wimbledon since Jimmy Connors did it at 38 years and 295 days back in 1991.

And the milestones didn’t stop there. With his 99th career win at the All England Club, the Serbian booked his place in the third round for a staggering 19th time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It means that I’ve been playing quite a long time,” joked Djokovic, when asked about his new record. “Nineteen times. That’s a great stat. It’s probably almost as much as Sinner and Alcaraz have as years in their life, but I still enjoy it. This sport has given me so much… Wimbledon remains the most special tournament in my heart, the one that I always dreamed of winning when I was a kid, so any history made here is obviously extra special for me.”

Djokovic continues to defy age and rack up milestones on his favorite stage. Now, he’s just one win away from joining the 100-club at Wimbledon. Standing in his way is fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round. Experience the Championships as they unfold with EssentiallySports’ real-time updates.