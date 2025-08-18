Why Did Jannik Sinner Retire Against Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open? Here’s What You Need to Know

The 2025 Cincinnati Open final was set to be another exciting moment in the growing rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of tennis’ shining stars. Both players were really on fire heading into the championship match. Sinner, the reigning champion and world No. 1, has been on fire, breezing through the draw without losing a single set and stretching his hard-court winning streak to 26 matches. His semifinal win over Terence Atmane really showed how efficient he is, making it clear that he’s the one to beat going into the final.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, had been through some tough matches, like a hard-fought three-setter against Andrey Rublev and a straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev. But his powerful shot-making and determination really helped him stay on course for the finals.

Fans were really looking forward to an intense showdown, especially with the No. 1 ranking on the line right before the US Open. Alcaraz was looking to grab the win, and Sinner was out to strengthen his lead. Their earlier meetings in 2025—like those thrilling finals at the Italian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon—had brought plenty of excitement, so this matchup in Cincinnati was definitely one everyone was looking forward to this season. But what actually happened was far from the epic showdown that fans were looking forward to.

As reported by @Olly_Tennis_ on X, instead of a fierce contest, the final ended in shocking fashion after just 20 minutes, with Sinner retiring while trailing 0-5 in the first set. The culprit? Extreme heat and humidity in Cincinnati—which had already forced multiple players to withdraw earlier in the tournament—likely exacerbated his condition.

Alcaraz snagged his first Cincinnati Open title with that sudden ending, but it definitely came with a heavy heart. The Spaniard, who offered some comfort to Sinner at the net, later wrote “Sorry Jannik” on the camera lens as a nice show of sportsmanship.

The rivalry between these two has really shaped men’s tennis in 2025. Even though this chapter wrapped up a bit early, there’s still hope that both will be back at full strength for their next match—hopefully in better conditions. But you know, we’ve definitely seen this kind of sportsmanship between the two before.

The Spaniard gave Jannik Sinner the credit he deserved

Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on his rivalry with Jannik Sinner following that intense Wimbledon final loss, emphasizing the strong competition and mutual respect they hold for one another. Even though he lost in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), Alcaraz acknowledged Sinner’s game.

The Spaniard thought about his loss and said, “Yeah, I mean, it’s difficult to lose, you know; it’s always difficult to lose even if it isn’t in the final. But, you know, first of all, I just have to congratulate Jannik once again. I just… congratulations to you, you know, every week. So, it’s a really well-deserved, you know, trophy. Unbelievable two weeks here in London for you, playing a great tennis, you know, for your team as well.”

Alcaraz really displayed some awesome sportsmanship by giving Sinner a warm congratulations and recognizing just how intense their rivalry has become. Also, the Spaniard mentioned, “I’m just really happy for you. Keep it going. And I’m just really happy to be able to build a really good, you know, relationship off the court. But then a great rivalry on the court that made me even improve every day. So, thank you very much and congratulations.” This blend of fierce competition and camaraderie showcases a rivalry that’s shaping the future of tennis, as both players motivate each other to achieve new levels of success.