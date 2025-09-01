Why Does Alexander Bublik Wear One Long Sock? Is There a Medical Condition Behind It?

Alexander Bublik has become one of tennis’ most intriguing characters, winning fans over with his bold style and unpredictable personality. His booming serve and inventive shot selection keep matches exciting, but it is his flair and humor that truly set him apart on the ATP tour.

Among his quirks, none draws more attention than his choice to wear just one long compression sock. The unusual look has sparked endless curiosity, leaving fans to debate whether it is for medical reasons, pure fashion, or simply another way for Bublik to keep everyone guessing. If you’ve been wondering the same, thankfully, we know why The Bublik Enemy does that.

Why does Bublik wear one long sock?

Alexander Bublik’s signature look on court isn’t just his flamboyant shot-making or 140 mph serves. He has been regularly seen wearing a single elevated compression sock on his left leg since at least 2023, and in a Wimbledon interview, he described it as medically necessary for him to play.

The sock first drew wider attention during his run at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, where he defeated Andy Murray during the event, and by the next year it had become a common talking point among fans. He also produced a well-reported outburst in Montpellier in February 2023, an episode that made headlines; separately, his later grass-court success included a Halle title in 2023, when he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

This year, the sock was still a fixture, visible at events like Adelaide and at Roland-Garros, where he reached the quarterfinals in 2025. It also accompanied him through a strong run on clay, and he followed that form with back-to-back ATP titles in Gstaad and Kitzbühel in July 2025. Though Bublik has never disclosed a specific medical diagnosis, his steady reliance on the sock indicates it serves a functional purpose rather than a purely stylistic one.

Is there a medical condition behind it?

Alexander Bublik’s signature look on court often includes a single long compression sock, but it is not just a fashion choice. Last year in a Wimbledon interview, he explained that he wears it for medical reasons, essential for him to perform at his best. The sock helps with circulation and reduces muscle fatigue during the long, physically demanding matches that tennis demands.

Although Bublik has never disclosed a specific diagnosis, his consistent use of the sock points to a recurring issue. Possible explanations cited by observers include tendon irritation or circulation-related problems—issues that are not uncommon among tennis players who place repeated stress on their lower legs. The sock has been a constant feature at events, including Newport in 2022 and Grand Slams such as Roland-Garros in 2025, underlining its role in keeping him match-ready.

Interestingly, in 2023 a Reddit discussion briefly speculated that the sock was a prosthetic before users clarified it was a compression sleeve. While that chatter drew attention, there is no public evidence Bublik suffered a severe leg amputation or similar injury; the available record points to use for prevention or management of ongoing physical stress.

Bublik is not alone in choosing compression gear. Many players prefer it over regular socks because it can offer circulatory support and perceived recovery benefits. However, the scientific literature does not support the precise numeric claims sometimes quoted online: studies and systematic reviews report mixed, generally modest effects for circulation, soreness and recovery rather than uniform, large percentage improvements. A 2016 review and later analyses found that compression garments may help recovery in some contexts, but the results vary by study and are not strong enough to back specific universal percentages.

For Bublik, wearing just one sock likely targets a particular area of concern on his left leg—a small, practical choice that helps him protect his body while keeping his game explosive and unpredictable.