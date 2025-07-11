Why Was Jannik Sinner Suspended From Tennis? Exploring Italian Star’s Doping Case

Although Jannik Sinner has been one of the most successful players on the ATP Tour over the last couple of years, things haven’t gone his way completely this year. The Italian star was suspended for three months by the World Anti-Doping Agency after he tested positive for a banned substance. Even though Sinner maintained his innocence in this matter, the anti-doping rules make for strict action after testing positive. But how did Sinner’s case unfold?

It all began after the Indian Wells Masters when Sinner’s blood sample was found to contain Clostebol, a substance banned by the WADA. The World Number 1 came in contact with it through a spray applied by his physio. Although Sinner’s case was deemed as “no fault or negligence” by the ITIA, WADA made an appeal to the CAS, which carried the case forward. Eventually, Sinner reached an agreement with the agency and accepted a 3-month ban after the Australian Open this year.

This is a developing story…