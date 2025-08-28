Will Jack Draper Get Any Money From US Open 2025 After Withdrawing From Injury? Policy Explored

Disappointment loomed in the men’s singles at the US Open as Jack Draper was left with no choice but to pull out of his second-round match against Zizou Bergs. And the reason was his persistent arm injury.

The 2025 season for the Brit hasn’t been smooth. He had to miss out on the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Open ATP Masters 1000 events. In the end, the chance to win the $5M prize money at the 2025 US Open went out of his reach. But there’s a hint of curiosity in the fans’ disappointment.

The tennis realm is wondering if Jack Draper will get paid for his performance in the first round of the 2025 US Open, or not. And if you’re wondering about that too, then you’ve got to the right place. Let’s find out all about Draper’s US Open financial stance!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jack Draper Withdraws from US Open 2025 After Arm Injury

The bone bruise on Draper’s left humerus has been a problem for the Briton. The swelling and internal bleeding in bone bruises often take months to heal. And we all noticed Draper grimacing in the first round battle against Federico Agustin Gomez, during his forehand shots. Despite that, Draper secured a win over the Argentine star in round one. Ultimately, he couldn’t proceed with his arm injury and had to pull out from second round, and send Bergs forward to the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just hours before his match with Bergs, news of his withdrawal started flooding the internet. To ease the public’s concern, he had to make a public apology. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the U.S. Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself every chance to play, but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But while Jack Draper recovers from his injury, let’s take a look at the rulebook for the US Open prize money. So, does that mean Draper will receive a paycheck for his US Open appearance?

US Open Prize Money Rules Explained for Injured Players

According to the 2025 Official Grand Slam Rule Book, “A player who withdraws from the Main Draw singles competition prior to his/her first match shall receive 50% of the first-round prize money…” But there are four conditions for the player to receive the money.

First, the withdrawal should happen after 12 pm on the day before the start of the main draw.

Second, the player must be at a location that the referee approved while pulling out, and the tournament doctor must declare him unfit to compete.

Third, the withdrawing players are eligible for the 50% paycheck only if they’ve competed in a tournament within 21 days before the Grand Slam main draw.

Fourth, the athletes can receive prize money for withdrawal from a Grand Slam on only two occasions per calendar year.

via Imago Jack Draper practices before announcing he was pulling out of the tournament with an arm injury 2025 US Open, Day Four, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA – 27 Aug 2025New York USTA Billie Jean King National T New York NY United States of America PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15457575u

But it’s worth noting that Jack Draper has competed and won his first-round match. This means he will receive the complete amount that the players will get for qualifying for the first round. Had he pulled out before the battle against Gomez, the Brit would’ve received only 50% of the prize money. And since he didn’t compete in the second round, that money will be off limits for him.

So, that brings us to the amount of money that Draper will make from the US Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Much Will Jack Draper Earn Despite His Withdrawal?

All the athletes who won their first-round matches in the 2025 US Open are guaranteed to thicken their wallets with $110,000 in prize money. And that’s exactly how much Draper is going to receive. And as discussed above, no additions will be made to this amount since the Briton didn’t compete in the second round.

On top of that, his ATP rankings will remain unaffected even though he missed the match against Bergs. So, what do you think of the US Open’s financial policy for withdrawals? Let us know all about it as you head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog to catch real-time updates of the US Open.