Wimbledon Commentator Apologies to Trinity Rodman for Blunder During Ben Shelton’s Game

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships has been filled with controversial moments, making it to the headlines. Be it the technological failures or the players lashing out at line calls, we have seen it all. Recently, another major controversy stirred up during the match between Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Sonego. While the American star confidently won over Sonego in four sets, his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, came into the news after lashing out at commentator Andrew Castle for his offensive mistakes. Subsequently, Castle apologized to Rodman to settle things out.

During the match, Castle misspelled Rodman’s first name as “Tiffany”. Additionally, he also regularly mentioned Rodman’s father, Dennis Rodman, who she’s been estranged from for a while now. The gaffe wasn’t seen too kindly by Shelton’s girlfriend, and she made her feelings felt on social media. Sharing a note via her Instagram story, Rodman stressed that her name is Trinity “for those who don’t know” and then continued: “Also, for Ben’s matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad. My dad’s not even in MY life, no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s him and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

Subsequently, BBC spokesperson issued a statement, saying, “Andrew apologises for mispronouncing Trinity Rodman’s name during the Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego match.”

via Reuters

Along with misspelling the name of Shelton’s girlfriend, the commentator kept talking about her father, Dennis Rodman, who was a renowned NBA player. However, Trinity Rodman has a complicated and distant relationship with Dennis and doesn’t like to talk about him. Thus, she went on to criticize Castle for focusing away from Shelton and his performance against Sonego.

Meanwhile, Shelton is up against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals today. Before their meeting, Shelton opened up about digging deep at Wimbledon and facing the mighty Italian.

Ben Shelton’s progress at Wimbledon

Shelton and Sinner have faced off against each other multiple times before, with the Italian having won the previous 12 sets against Shelton. Meanwhile, Shelton has just one win over Sinner in six meetings. As the two face off against each other in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, Shelton revealed his plans for digging deep here.

He said, “Business as usual. When I get to the big tournaments, I’m more confident about getting in the second week and having deep runs because I’ve done it a lot. It’s the tournaments that I play the best in, and the format that I enjoy the most.” Further, talking about Sinner, he said, “Don’t really need to say anything there. The guy’s a machine.”

Ben Shelton’s match against Sinner is currently underway and can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. Who are you putting your bets on to win this contest? Let us know your views in the comments below.