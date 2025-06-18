Wimbledon Danger Looms as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Face a Rising Shocker

Just a few days ago, the tennis world was left in awe after witnessing a scintillating French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Tennis legend Chris Evert claimed that the rivalry between these two gave her flashbacks to her iconic battles with Martina Navratilova. Going a step further, John McEnroe claimed that their (‘Sincaraz’) tennis is so high that they would be favorites to even beat the 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, “at his best.” Moreover, Andy Roddick stated, “It is just absurd the level that these two have taken this game to, like the Big Three before them, they are pushing the game to heights that I don’t know we have ever seen before.” Alcaraz and Sinner have been in sheer dominance when it comes to Grand Slams in the last couple of years. But who other than these two has a serious chance of challenging their Grand Slam streak?

If we go by the numbers, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won the past six major titles (all four in the previous season and the first two in 2025) and also 7 out of the past 8. Is the future of tennis in safe hands? Fingers crossed! The 23-year-old Sinner and 22-year-old Alcaraz made history this year at the French Open by securing their spot as the top two seeds. They were the youngest top seeds at a major tournament since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal matched a similar feat at the 2006 US Open. In fact, it was also the first time since the 2005 Wimbledon that the top two seeds in a Grand Slam tournament were both 23 or younger. Who would have then predicted these two young guns would make the spectators glued to their seats throughout this 5-hour and 29-minute battle at the Roland Garros final?

With his 4-6,6(4)-7,6-4,7-6(3),7-6(2) win over the Italian, Alcaraz has a lead of 8-4 in their H2H record. Their rivalry will surely be the talk of the town in the tennis world for the rest of the season, but who else can become a real challenger for these two? According to Chris Evert, “Maybe Jack Draper is the one to watch. I didn’t even realize he had jumped up so high in the rankings, but he has a big game… it would be great to see him challenging Alcaraz and Sinner.” What does Andy Roddick have to say on this, though?

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, when Roddick was asked a similar question, he quickly said, “I had it written here because I knew we were going to get to him in the odds…Draper. I just think he has leaps and bounds, the fitness has improved, the backhand, I think, was a weakness up until 18 months ago. Now then, he established where he could drill it, you know, middle and cross, and now he’s even taken swings up the line. The forehand is next level, especially when he has time. Seems like he’s fluent on every surface you know. Went and made a final out of the Masters 1000 in Madrid…“

Interesting Fact: Jack Draper is currently ranked sixth in the world, and he has a win-loss record of 25-7. Other than reaching the finals in Madrid and Doha, he has also clinched a title at Indian Wells this year.

Further on, Andy Roddick went on to say, “If you look at that next list…I think Zverev is right there. I think he’s the best player ever who hasn’t won a major.” The American spoke about how Zverev’s resume outside winning the majors has been quite staggering with all the Masters 1000s, rankings, and matches won. “But obviously there’s a glaring hole, and I think that’s kind of had an effect, and how wouldn’t it? Every single day, he gets asked about it. So, I guess I’m going (Jack) Draper, but I don’t know…“

via Reuters Tennis – Queen’s Club Championships – The Queen’s Club, London, Britain – June 18, 2024 Britain’s Jack Draper in action during his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Mariano Navone Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

With just a few days left before things get started at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Roddick had also previously made an interesting prediction for the grass-court major. He believes the 38-year-old Serbian superstar, Novak Djokovic, “can still win Wimbledon“. Djokovic has won this seven times in his career, but can he secure his long-awaited 25th major title by securing his eighth title at Wimbledon in this edition? Time will tell! But what does Carlos Alcaraz have to say about the rising threats to his sheer dominance in the sport alongside Jannik Sinner? Well, Alcaraz dropped a few names recently! Who are those picks?

Carlos Alcaraz reveals the probable contenders to join him and Jannik Sinner at the top

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s rivalry went to new heights at the French Open final. It was their first meeting at a major final, and coming back from two sets down to seal the deal against the world number one…was truly exceptional from Carlitos. With that win, he also earned his fifth consecutive win against Sinner. Seeing their performances over the past two years, it’s almost certain that these two are now going to dominate men’s tennis for the next decade. But who else has the chance of joining these two?

According to Carlos Alcaraz, “Well, I mean right now I know that there are a lot of people who are able to compete against everybody, against us for sure. I don’t know some young players…I mean, Zverev is always there.” Other than that, he also added two more names, “I love some players that I’ve said before. I love watching Fils (Arthur Fils), for example. I think his potential is pretty high. Holger Rune, his potential is pretty high as well, but I don’t know they are already there. So I think it’s about time that they’re going to get closer and closer, but as I said right now, I think the beauty of tennis is that we’ve a lot of players who are able to make great results, play great tennis, and right now the draws are quite open.“

What about Jack Draper? Well, although the Brit might have missed Alcaraz’s list, Draper has vowed to do all he can to challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the top of the men’s game. In a recent interview, he said, “Can I get to that level? Yeah, I think so…I don’t know what I’m capable of yet, but I aspire to be at that level. What those guys are doing is setting the way and changing the game. Players like myself are going to be working very hard to get to that point. That’s 100 per cent for sure.” Just like Alcaraz and Sinner, even Draper has been in good form this year. Do you think he has a chance of challenging ‘Sincaraz’ at his home slam?