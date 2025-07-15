Wimbledon Mishap Forces Political Figure to Apologize to Jannik Sinner: ‘It’s Disappointing’

Remember that day when Carlos Alcaraz stole the victory from the jaws of defeat against Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Roland Garros? Following that defeat, we saw Sinner sitting down quietly on the bench, watching Alcaraz do the victory lap. That was the time when Sinner made up his mind, saying, “That it’s not the time to put myself down.” Almost 35 days later, we saw him overcoming one of the toughest losses of his career with a title triumph at Wimbledon against the same opponent. He didn’t let the heartbreak of Roland Garros define him; instead, he was empowered by it. With that win, Sinner became the first Italian man to win Wimbledon.

In the final, the stadium was filled with several renowned personalities, including the King of Spain, King Felipe VI. He has always been a big supporter of Carlos Alcaraz, and he was there even in 2023 when Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. But did any ministers or government officials come from the Italian side to cheer for their star athlete, Jannik Sinner? Well, as per several reports, Jannik Sinner has now received an apology from Italy’s Minister of Sport, Andrea Abodi, after Italian officials failed to show up on the Centre Court to witness his Wimbledon triumph.

During a conversation on this topic, Abodi said, “How did I experience Sinner’s Wimbledon victory? With great emotion, from a distance, because, unlike so many other times, this time I didn’t go. Even a minister sometimes has to stop, needs to stop, to spend a day with his family. It’s disappointing that the Italian institutions are absent. I think the most important thing is to be able to celebrate an achievement that brings everyone together. It can happen that the institutions are absent, and that’s what happened here.” With this win at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man in tennis history to claim men’s or women’s singles titles on multiple surfaces at Grand Slam events.

However, speaking further on their failure to witness this moment from the stands, the Minister apologized saying, “We’re sorry about that because it would have been much nicer to be there, but sometimes we too have life circumstances that prevent us from doing so, and I don’t think this deserves a judgment that, all things considered, distracts from the great joy that should unite us all. The most important thing is to celebrate Jannik’s victory.”

But having said that, Andrea Abodi also touched a bit on whether Sinner will be honored by the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, or Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He claimed that whenever Jannik Sinner is ready, they’ll certainly all be there ready to welcome him and embrace him for his Wimbledon glory.

Jannik Sinner poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 13, 2025.

Shortly after the completion of the event, Jannik Sinner and his parents left London by a private jet. However, upon his arrival in Italy, he didn’t even leave the aircraft to greet his fans. He failed to make an appearance in the airport lobby and instead, he said goodbye to his parents from the plane and turned back around for Nice. As per reports, Sinner will now return to his home in Monte Carlo for a few days’ rest before getting back to the competitive zone yet again. How did Jannik Sinner celebrate his victory, though?

Jannik Sinner makes a hilarious revelation about his post-match celebration

If the revenge on Carlos Alcaraz was sweet, then Jannik Sinner’s post-match celebration was even sweeter! As soon as he secured his match point, he let his arms spread wide open in the air before kneeling down on the ground in disbelief. Sinner has now won 3 out of the last 4 Grand Slams. His win-loss record in the last four Slams is 27-1. Insane!

We saw how emotional his mother was during the French Open final. So, this moment was not just about Sinner but also for his team, family, and all the supporters who cheered him up through every thick and thin. Reactions came in one by one, and his social media accounts got flooded with congratulatory messages. Tennis legends like Billie Jean King shared a tweet stating, “Congratulations to Jannik Sinner on his very first Wimbledon title. He is the first-ever Italian player to win a singles title at the Championships.” Even Aussie legend Rod Laver congratulated him on his Wimbledon success.

But Iga Swiatek’s message to Jannik Sinner after his win drew a lot of love and appreciation from the fans. Swiatek wrote, “Congratulations Jannik Sinner on making your dream come true. I’m so happy for you and your team,” in one of her IG posts.

Talking about Sinner’s post-match celebrations, well, during the annual Wimbledon champions dinner he was asked if he had “digested” the win. In reply to that, Jannik Sinner said, “Digested…I don’t know, we were drinking quite a lot in the last hours. It’s a bit turning, the head, but it’s all good. No, it’s very very special to have my family here and the whole team, it’s a very special evening so. Seeing also Iga here with the family and the whole team, it’s amazing. My drink of choice? Tonight? Champagne.” Later in the event, he was even spotted showcasing his dance moves alongside the women’s champion, Iga Swiatek. What are your thoughts on Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph, though?