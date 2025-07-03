brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Reveals His Only Wish for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal After Retirement

ByVatsal Shah

Jul 3, 2025 | 11:24 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After serving the sport for over two decades now, Novak Djokovic surely deserves a much-needed break after he decides to retire, doesn’t he? The Serb is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis, winning an astonishing 24 Grand Slam titles. While two of the famed Big 3, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have retired, Djokovic is still going strong. Recently, he hinted at what he’ll do post his retirement, which is hardly something one could’ve imagined.

Earlier today, Djokovic defeated Dan Evans in the second round at the Wimbledon Championships. He took no time to dispatch the local talent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-0. Subsequently, he revealed his plans after he retires from the sport, saying, “I don’t reflect fully on everything I’ve been through. I’d like to. But I think that’s going to come when I set the racquet aside and sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal.”

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Will Djokovic's retirement margaritas with Federer and Nadal be the ultimate tennis legends' reunion?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved