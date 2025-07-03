Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Reveals His Only Wish for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal After Retirement

After serving the sport for over two decades now, Novak Djokovic surely deserves a much-needed break after he decides to retire, doesn’t he? The Serb is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis, winning an astonishing 24 Grand Slam titles. While two of the famed Big 3, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have retired, Djokovic is still going strong. Recently, he hinted at what he’ll do post his retirement, which is hardly something one could’ve imagined.

Earlier today, Djokovic defeated Dan Evans in the second round at the Wimbledon Championships. He took no time to dispatch the local talent in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-0. Subsequently, he revealed his plans after he retires from the sport, saying, “I don’t reflect fully on everything I’ve been through. I’d like to. But I think that’s going to come when I set the racquet aside and sip margaritas on the beach with Federer and Nadal.”

This is a developing story…