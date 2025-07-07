Wimbledon Star Leaves Father and Brother in Tears as He Scripts History at the All England Club

Flavio Cobolli has had an amazing time at Wimbledon this year, really taking his breakthrough form to the next level on the grass. So, the 23-year-old Italian showed up in London ranked No. 24 in the world, and guess what? He caught everyone’s attention by breezing through to the Round of 16 without dropping a single set! He went up against Marin Cilic, a seasoned former US Open champion and Wimbledon quarter-finalist, who’s really known for his skills on grass and his strong playing style.

Cobolli really showed some impressive composure and smart tactics, pulling off a nail-biting four-set win (6‑4, 6‑4, 6‑7, 7‑6) to earn his spot in the Grand Slam quarter-finals for the first time.

When the victory was confirmed, the emotions on Centre Court really came to life. Cobolli’s father, Stefano, and his brother were clearly emotional—tears rolling down their faces as they hugged each other, celebrating all those years of hard work and sacrifice.

On X, The Tennis Letter shared the post-game interview where Flavio Cobolli mentioned, “I mean, I always dreamed to be here, to play this tournament. I cannot imagine, you cannot imagine my emotion right now, because I always start to play tennis because this kind of match, this kind of tournament, and now I’m very proud of myself, very proud of my team. I have all my family here, so it’s very special.”

Cobolli couldn’t help but show his emotions: in that intense moment, he gave a shout-out to his tight-knit support system, recognizing just how much his family and coaching team contributed to his rapid success. He also mentioned, “My dad is crying right now, my brother. My brother also, and I have also my big friends here, so it’s a moment that I cannot forget, and I’m very happy, and I’m looking forward for the quarter-final. I hope to play on a big court this time, because I never played there, and I think now I deserve it, so…”

By making history at the All England Club and reaching the last eight in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, he’s really come into his own as one of the sport’s most exciting young talents. Beating a grand-slam-winning veteran like Cilic really highlights not just his skill but also his mental toughness when the pressure’s on. And his previous performances have backed those skills up.

Flavio Cobolli is an unstoppable force at Wimbledon

The 23-year-old Italian kicked off his campaign in the first round with a solid win against Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev. Cobolli showed some impressive calmness, never dropping a set in the match. He cruised through the tournament with a straight-sets win that really set the stage for his campaign. Things kept rolling smoothly in round two as Cobolli went up against the UK’s Jack Pinnington-Jones.

Even with a local opponent who could have been a challenge, Cobolli stayed calm and collected, winning in straight sets once more—this time 6‑1, 7‑6, 6‑2. He really showed off his strong offensive skills and came through in a tense tiebreak. The third round set up a match against Czech qualifier Jakub Mensik, a promising young player who just came off a great performance.

Cobolli did it again, showing off his amazing grass-court skills by winning 6‑2, 6‑4, 6‑2. That’s three matches in a row without dropping a set! At this stage, he had definitely made a name for himself as a surprising contender at SW19. Those early performances really set the stage for Cobolli’s exciting Fourth Round match against former finalist Marin Cilic, making his Wimbledon journey a true story of skill, poise, and growing potential. And eventually he made his way to the quarterfinal!