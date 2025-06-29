Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The 2025 Wimbledon draw has delivered some standout first-round matchups, and one of the biggest features is reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. Fresh off back-to-back titles at SW19 in 2023 and 2024, both clinched with wins over Novak Djokovic in the final, the Spaniard returns chasing history. The 22-year-old is aiming to become just the fifth man to win Wimbledon three years in a row, and he enters this year’s tournament riding a 14-match winning streak on the grass of the All England Club. To extend that to 15, he’ll first need to get past Fabio Fognini. The 38-year-old Italian, a former World No. 9, may not be in his prime anymore, but his shot-making flair and experience make him a tricky opening test. Can the veteran disrupt Alcaraz’s historic charge? Let’s find out.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini: Preview

Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon 2025 in the form of his life. The Spaniard is riding an 18-match winning streak (the longest of his career) and has swept through the European summer with title runs in Rome, Roland Garros, and Queen’s Club. At Roland Garros, the 22-year-old delivered one of his most memorable wins yet, saving match points and roaring back from two sets down to defeat World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a five-set classic. Add earlier titles in Rotterdam and Monte Carlo, and the Spaniard’s 2025 season has already been nothing short of dominant.

Meanwhile, Fabio Fognini is nearing the end of the road. The former World No. 9 announced in May that he would be playing his final Italian Open this year, signaling his intent to retire soon. Now ranked No. 130, the 38-year-old has spent most of 2025 on the Challenger circuit and in qualifying draws. He enters Wimbledon on the back of an eight-match losing streak.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 5, 2024 Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabio Fognini: Head-to-Head

Carlos Alcaraz holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Fabio Fognini, with both of their previous encounters coming on the clay courts of Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro 2023 Round of 16: Alcaraz 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4

Rio de Janeiro 2022 Semifinal: Alcaraz 6-2, 7-5

Prediction: Alcaraz in straight sets

Carlos Alcaraz has quickly established himself as a dominant force on grass. His transition game is seamless, blending raw athleticism, heavy topspin off both wings, and refined touch at the net. In the 2024 Wimbledon final, Alcaraz won an impressive 72.7% of points at the net, a testament to how well-rounded his game has become. His serve, once seen as a work in progress, is now a dependable weapon that sets him up to control rallies from the first shot. The World No.2’s tactical versatility make him a near-unstoppable force on the surface.

Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, faces an uphill battle. A former top-10 player, the Italian has always been at home on clay. His grass-court record tells the story: he’s never advanced beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in 14 appearances and carries a career 11–13 record at the event. As age and injuries have chipped away at his movement and endurance, the margins for a comeback have grown even thinner.

Tactically, Alcaraz will target Fognini’s second serve and deploy drop shots to exploit the veteran’s sluggish forward movement. The Italian’s only path to disruption lies in red-lining his groundstrokes early and testing Alcaraz’s rhythm with unpredictable flair. Yet, Alcaraz’s supreme fitness and pressure-proof mentality (5-0 in Slam finals) will likely overwhelm Fognini’s fading legs. Expect a competitive first set before the Spaniard’s relentless baseline power and grass-court fluency take full command. Carlos Alcaraz will easily take this in straight sets!