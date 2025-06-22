Wimbledon 2025: Nick Kyrgios Fires Back After American Star Unexpectedly Steals His Spotlight

The last time Nick Kyrgios stepped on the grass was at the Wimbledon final run in 2022. A wrist injury, followed by surgery, kept him out for most of the last two years. And just when it looked like he was ready to return in 2025, a knee issue before the French Open forced him off the tour again. The All England Club was supposed to be his big comeback. But as Kyrgios recently shared, there’s been a “small setback” because of injury again. But the setback isn’t just on the court.

So while the tennis part is on hold, Nick Kyrgios has been finding new ways to stay close to the game. He’s been sliding into commentary roles with major networks over the last year. He was part of the BBC panel at Wimbledon in 2024 and brought his usual no-filter energy to the booth. He also featured on ESPN during the Australian Open earlier that year and later teamed up with Tennis Channel for the ATP Finals. His approach to broadcasting? “I wouldn’t say anything in the commentary box I wouldn’t say to a player’s face,” he told Tennis Channel. But that kind of candour won’t be heard at Wimbledon this time, as the BBC has decided not to bring him back to the team.

The former Wimbledon finalist addressed the decision in a chat with The Guardian and in the process shaded another player. “It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine,” he said. “I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.”

Now, about Eubanks, he’s ranked No. 108 in the world and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023. The American also does part-time analyst work for Tennis Channel. The BBC hasn’t officially announced him for Wimbledon, but Kyrgios clearly sees the writing on the wall.

Still, he kept things cool towards the end and said, “I’m sure our paths will cross again. I only ever want to add humour, some knowledge and some great atmosphere.”

But don’t think Nick Kyrgios is staying quiet. He’s just getting louder, and this time, on his own terms.

Nick Kyrgios is ready to cause “Good Trouble” at Wimbledon

The Aussie is going on tour with his podcast ‘Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios‘, which has become a surprise hit. The tour will hit five cities in Australia this November and add dates in London and New York. That includes a stop at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 24 June for a live podcast performance.

The podcast brings Kyrgios into unscripted chats with bold personalities who push boundaries in their lives and work. Previous guests? Mike Tyson, Naomi Osaka, Matthew McConaughey and even Novak Djokovic.

Every episode kicks off with Kyrgios asking what “good trouble” means to them. As for him, he puts it simply.“Shaking things up, not always doing things the way we’re taught. The one thing that stands out for me, being a tennis player in a Roger Federer-esque sport where you fit into a mould, is that I’ve gone against the grain my whole career. I’ve definitely shaken things up and done it my way,” the 30-year-old said.

Commentary may be on pause, but Kyrgios isn’t. He’s still got plenty to say, and now, an even bigger mic to say it into.

Will the BBC call him back next year, or will Nick Kyrgios just keep doing it his way?