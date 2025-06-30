Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The oldest Grand Slam tournament takes center stage for 2 weeks, starting from June 30. And with it, Wimbledon brings the class, the sophistication, and the flair that no other surface can provide. And then, when you get matchups that bring fierce competitors like Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard face-to-face in the first round itself, you know the standards of this tournament are unrivalled.

The prestige of Wimbledon only means that every one of the 128 players will start the campaign with one dream – to be somehow remembered as part of this royal legacy. This includes Fritz and also Perricard, both of whom have what it takes to reach the 2nd round. So, let’s see what we can expect from this tie!

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard: Preview

World number 5, Taylor Fritz, has a point to prove. His Roland Garros campaign was put to an end in the first round by Daniel Altmaier. The American will not want to see a repeat of that at Wimbledon, which is why he has been preparing hard for the grass season. Winning the Stuttgart was a statement where he beat Marton Fucsovics, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and the biggest scalp, Alexander Zverev, to win the ATP 250 event.

And Fritz just emerged victorious in the Eastbourne Open, beating World No. 28 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semi-finals and fellow US player J. Brooksby in the finals. The 2024 US Open finalist looks prepared to mount a charge in the 2025 Wimbledon, where he has reached the quarterfinals twice. Can he go further this time? Not if his Round 1 opponent has something to say about it. The 21-year-old Perricard is known for his explosive serve. And that’s Wimbledon’s specialty, isn’t it?

Known for being a versatile talent with a powerful strokeplay, what makes Perricard tricky is his aggressive style of play. Specializing in netplay makes him dangerous. Although he has played only 3 matches on grass this season, with 1 win and defeats, we can’t shake off the fact that the Frenchman will be a challenge for Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard: Head-to-head

The 2025 Wimbledon 1st Round match will be their first meeting. But Fritz is the more experienced customer at 27 years old, having won 10 titles, while Perricard has won 2. Looking into Wimbledon, the French have a record of 6-1 in the only Wimbledon he has participated in. In fact, of all the GS, Wimbledon is the farthest he has progressed in.

On the other hand, this will be Taylor Fritz’s 9th Wimbledon campaign. So far, he has 16 wins and 8 losses. This time, he enters the tournament as a number 5 seed, his career best at the GS. Last year, this campaign ended in the QF at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in 5 sets (3-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1). Coincidentally, even Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard exited the 2024 Wimbledon at the hands of Musetti only.

And this time, one of them will have their campaign ended by the other. But which way will the match tilt?

Prediction: A Five-setter with Fritz being the last man standing

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s specialty is Wimbledon. His comfort in netplay, his ability to serve big and fast, and being an expert at putting away volleys do give him the edge. But being just 21 years of age makes us think the Frenchman still hasn’t become refined enough. That and his form this season. On the other hand, what makes us pick Taylor Fritz is his fighter instinct.

The American has been able to win big things in his career because of his grit. Not to mention, he is consistent on his backhand and forehand. Being a 6’5” guy means it does make it hard for him if he has to reach down for the balls, and on grass, the balls do stay low. But from what we saw in the Eastbourne Open Final, Fritz is always willing to dig deep and low.

He will have to move well because Perricard will open up the court. What makes us bet on Fritz is his good form, which he is bringing to Wimbledon. But rest assured, this tie has all the elements of being a classic.