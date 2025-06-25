Wimbledon 2025: Who’s Playing in Men’s Singles Featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and More?

Wimbledon, officially “The Championships”, is not just tennis; it’s tradition, legacy, and grass-court greatness wrapped into a single fortnight. From Spencer Gore’s triumph in 1877 to Maud Watson’s historic win in 1884, the All England Club has grown into the crown jewel of the sport. Now, as the blades of SW19 glisten once again, we edge closer to another electrifying showdown of talent this year as well. Qualifiers hit Roehampton from June 23 to 26, paving the path to the main draw beginning June 30. With 128 stars on the gentlemen’s side and finals set for July 13, the hunt for grass-court glory is on. So, who’s ready to rule the green kingdom this year? Let’s find out!

The ATP Tour’s biggest names are sharpening their skills for what’s sure to be another exciting two weeks of competition. Among them, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz leads the charge. The Spaniard claimed back-to-back GS titles last year by triumphing in both the French Open and Wimbledon. Now, fresh off another Roland Garros crown, he eyes the rare feat of defending his Wimbledon title. If he pulls it off, he’ll join an elite club of hat-trick champions at The All England Club.

Hot on his heels is the top seed, Jannik Sinner, the Italian sensation who’s had a breakout stretch like few others. In 2024, Sinner burst through with his maiden GS title at the AO and backed it up with a commanding US Open win. He didn’t slow down in 2025 either, successfully defending his Melbourne crown and holding onto the top ranking. While his deepest Wimbledon run so far is the SF, he’s no stranger to grass success, having lifted the Halle title last year. Feeling confident despite a minor setback at Halle, and with his all-around game improving, Sinner is well-positioned to win Wimbledon and add to his Grand Slam titles.

Of course, you can never count out the Serbian GOAT Novak Djoković. The Serbian legend, holder of a record 24 GS titles, has claimed 7 of them at Wimbledon alone. With Federer, Nadal, and Murray stepping aside, Djokovic remains the standard-bearer of greatness. Should he reach the final once again, he’ll match Federer’s iconic record of seven straight championship matches on Center Court and sit shoulder-to-shoulder with him in the all-time Wimbledon title count. A 25th major? It’s within touching distance. What do you say?

Then comes the eternal contender for a crown: Alexander Zverev. The German, a staple in the later stages of recent majors, has made it past the QF in seven of the last ten Slams. Yet, a GS trophy continues to elude him. None of his 24 ATP titles have come on grass, but with form on his side and hunger at an all-time high, could this be the year he finally breaks through at Wimbledon?

British hopes ride on the shoulders of 23-year-old Jack Draper, a London native who’s had a standout 2024. After reaching the US Open semis and clinching a massive win at Indian Wells, Draper looks ready to take the next step. Though his Wimbledon record includes only early exits and a Round of 16 appearance at best in the majors this year, the home crowd might just be the fuel he needs to spark a deep run at the All England Club. What’s more? He is also one of Andy Roddick’s favorites to win a Grand Slam. That should give him some confidence.

Across the Atlantic, the American wave continues to rise as well. 2024 US Open finalist Taylor Fritz returns with his eyes firmly fixed on redemption. With 8 ATP singles titles and a Masters 1000 trophy from Indian Wells already on his résumé, he’s no stranger to big moments. Fellow Americans Tommy Paul, the 2023 AO semifinalist and Olympic bronze medalist, and Ben Shelton, who’s stormed into the SF at both the US Open and AO in recent years, bring firepower and flair. Shelton’s explosive game and Paul’s tactical edge could easily make them surprise threats on the grass as well.

Rounding out the contenders is a fiery mix of global talent as well. Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, a GS champion and ATP Finals winner, remains a constant menace. Australia’s Alex De Minaur, with 9 titles and multiple Slam quarterfinals, continues to fly under the radar.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon finalist and Davis Cup winner, is still hunting that elusive major and brings grass-court pedigree in spades. And finally, Lorenzo Musetti, fresh from a Wimbledon SF and another strong French Open showing, adds depth to Italy’s charge. He, too, has multiple titles and Davis Cup glory under his belt.

With grass-court tournaments heating up now and the countdown to Center Court in full swing, the usual suspects and dark horses alike are tuning their games to perfection.

The battle for Wimbledon is more than tradition: it’s about legacies, breakthroughs, and rewriting tennis history. The stage is set. The stakes couldn’t be higher. And the hunt for grass-court glory is officially on.

Where to watch Wimbledon in the US

The tennis world is gearing up for its grandest stage, as the superstars of the sport descend upon Wimbledon for 2 weeks of elegance, intensity, and history in the making. SW19 isn’t just about strawberries and cream: it’s about fierce battles on the slickest grass courts, and 2025 promises no shortage of drama as the world’s best compete to etch their names into the sport’s most coveted honor roll. But while the action will unfold in London, fans across the US won’t miss a moment: thanks to a stellar lineup of broadcasters!

ESPN remains the home of Wimbledon in the US, having taken over rights from NBC in 2012 under a long-term deal with the ‘All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club’ that runs through 2035. ESPN, its affiliates, and ABC will provide coverage, supplemented by in-depth Tennis Channel content. Die-hard fans will find ESPN+ delivers exceptional value; its streams cover every part of the event, from the main courts to the more hidden competitions.

Want the most complete experience? Fubo is your best bet. With access to ESPN, ABC, and the Tennis Channel under one roof, it’s a powerhouse platform tailored for sports lovers. Offering a free trial, over 100 channels, and no hidden fees, Fubo plans start at $84.99/month and climb to $94.99/month depending on your package.

Alternatively, ESPN+ serves as a brilliant standalone option as well for tennis junkies. Starting at $11.99/month, or bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $16.99/month, it delivers extended coverage and exclusive matches that cable won’t touch. An annual discounted plan also adds flexibility for fans on a budget as well.

With world-class coverage at your fingertips, the only question left is: who will rise on the men’s side and hold that gold-plated Challenge Cup high above the prestigious Center Court? Wimbledon 2025 awaits.