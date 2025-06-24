Wimbledon 2025: Autism Fighter Returns From Tennis Ban to End 25-Year-American Drought

“We’re going to see a lot of him in the future,” 24-time slam king Novak Djokovic said these words while speaking highly of an American youngster. A 24-year-old ATP talent who made his presence felt four years ago during the 2021 US Open. Playing against the tennis GOAT, he showed nerves of steel and took the first set from the Serbian in their fourth-round battle. In that season, this ATP pro was going from strength to strength and achieved a career-best ranking of No. 33. But then, an unfortunate phase featuring injuries and surgeries hampered his quest to become a promising next-gen American star. Not to mention a year away from the court due to a doping ban. But now it seems Jenson Brooksby has regained his lost momentum going into Wimbledon, thanks to his “superpower.”

Back in 2023, Brooksby earned his biggest career win when he stunned the then World No.3 Casper Ruud at the Australian Open. It seemed like he was destined for new heights. Sadly, the growth came to a standstill later that season. In October 2023, Brooksby was banned from professional tennis for 18 months. Reason? He missed out on three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period. But after a successful appeal, his ban duration was reduced to 13 months instead. However, this was the least of Brooksby’s concerns compared to what he dealt with on the personal level.

Last season in December, Jenson Brooksby made a shocking revelation around Christmas. As it turned out, Brooksby was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in his childhood. “I kept quiet for my entire life,” he wrote. Because of this condition, he remained non-verbal until the age of four. To overcome this challenge, he went through countless hours of therapy. In a previous interaction with BBC, he revealed, “I spent about 40 hours a week with therapists to be able to even just start talking … (and) then to get better at communication and social situations.” But guess what? Brooksby is now using autism to make him better at his game. Like a special ability. How?

via Imago Image Credits: Jenson Brooksby/Instagram

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, the 24-year-old revealed, “I would say I see my autism as a strength more than a negative,” while replicating the words of his trainer, Eric Nunez. According to the latter, autism has turned out to be a “superpower” for Brooksby. Reason? Those affected with autism have a condition called hyperfocus. It’s a state of intense concentration where all the focus is channelized onto one thing only. “He can really lock into a specific skill, and he can do it over and over and over again,” said his coach. “He needs to be very specific, what he’s working on—explaining the ‘why’ sometimes is important, because he can see the big picture.”

After making a full-fledged return to tennis earlier this season, Brooksby has made a solid impact. In fact, he’s emerged as a promising American player ahead of Wimbledon next month.

Jenson Brooksby impressing on the tour ahead of Wimbledon

Earlier this year, Brooksby achieved the biggest win of his career. The 24-year-old managed to clinch his maiden ATP trophy at the clay event in Houston. After reaching the summit clash, he beat compatriot and former Houston champion Frances Tiafoe. With a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, Brooksby made his dream come true.

It was a really, really crucial win for him. Why so? The youngster entered Houston as a wildcard and eventually won the ultimate prize. “Thank you to my team. All the way from qualifying, match point down,” Jenson Brooksby said after the match, as reported by ATP Tour’s website on April 7. “That’s pretty intense, so thanks for sticking with it, every match, every day here for me.”

Moreover, he also thanked the crowd for backing him throughout his campaign. “Thank you, everybody. I’ve loved the support here and it’s great to be back in Texas.” Before the tournament, he was sitting outside the top 500 in ATP rankings. But guess what? After winning the trophy, he made a big leap, capturing the 172nd position. Currently, he’s No. 149 in the world.

The confidence of being a title winner will surely help him going into Wimbledon. However, Jenson Brooksby’s experience at the grass major doesn’t paint a shining picture. He’s played only once at the All England Club. Back in 2022, he showed few signs of hope but failed to impress much. In the third round, Chile’s Christian Garin beat him with a score line of 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

It will be intriguing to see how Brooksby performs this time. Since Pete Sampras in 2000, no American ATP player has earned the Wimbledon title. What are your thoughts on the 24-year-old’s prospects on grass? Will he end a 25-year-old drought in the upcoming edition? Let us know in the comments below.