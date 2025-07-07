brand-logo
Wimbledon: Who is Alex de Minaur? Everything You Need to Know About the 26-Year-Old Tennis Sensation

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 7, 2025 | 9:48 AM EDT

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Alex de Minaur is gearing up for what might be the biggest hurdle of his Wimbledon run—none other than Novak Djokovic, the seven-time champion. Last year, the Aussie’s campaign came to a halt before he could even face the Serb, thanks to an untimely injury. But fate has thrown him a second serve, and this time, he’s ready to rally.

Nicknamed “The Demon”, the 26-year-old is known for his lightning speed and never-say-die hustle. Currently ranked world No. 11, he’s quietly carved out one of the most consistent seasons on tour. He’s dropped just one set en route to the fourth round, and he’s eyeing a spot in the quarterfinals with renewed hunger.

Tennis has been part of Alex’s DNA since age three, when he picked up a racquet at Sydney’s Parkside Tennis Courts. Since the age of nine, he’s trained under the watchful eye of coach Adolfo Gutierrez in Alicante, Spain—his second home. While former Aussie great Lleyton Hewitt has never officially coached him, the two share a close mentor-protégé bond that’s helped shape de Minaur’s gritty playing style.

article-image

After making waves on the junior circuit (peaking at No. 2 and winning the 2016 Australian Open boys’ doubles title), de Minaur transitioned seamlessly to the pro tour. In 2024, he hit a career-high singles ranking of world No. 6 and wrapped up the season in the top 10 for the very first time. His trophy cabinet features nine ATP singles titles and a doubles crown, with standout wins in Acapulco and s-Hertogenbosch: both ATP 500 events. And just to round out an already stellar year, he made the quarterfinals at three Grand Slams: Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open, and punched his ticket to the ATP Finals.

