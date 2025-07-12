Wimbledon’s Unsung Hero Earns Just $170 Despite Training Carlos Alcaraz: “You’re Losing Money”

Carlos Alcaraz is back in the spotlight at Wimbledon, showcasing his impressive groundstrokes and signature court skills, proving once more that he’s one of the most exciting talents in tennis. So, the 22-year-old Spaniard just scored another big win and is now gearing up to go for a third straight title at SW19. It’s got everyone talking and other players on their toes!

As Alcaraz keeps moving forward in the Championships, people are buzzing not only about his skills on the court but also about how much he’s making off it. He’s racked up endorsement deals with big names like Nike, Rolex, Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, BMW, and just recently, Evian, which has really boosted his income off the court. “Hydration is an important part of my daily routine and I’m excited to work with a brand that celebrates the joy of feeling youthful and full of life. I hope we can inspire others to prioritise their well-being,” Alcaraz said after becoming the global ambassador for Evian.

But while everyone is focused on Alcaraz’s wealth, there’s another story starting to emerge—one from one of Wimbledon’s lesser-known heroes. Adam Jones has been on the grass for weeks, serving as a hitting partner and mimicking the styles of opponents for some of the world’s top players. He’s been helping stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz fine-tune their games. He’s making about £125 (around $170) a day and picking up some extra cash with private sessions, even when the conditions can be tough. But honestly, his earnings really don’t stack up all that well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to a report by Express, Jones shared another interesting point about training with pros, saying, “It’s a great gig and a fun way to earn some money. Whoever they’re playing, you try to copy their style. With Carlos, before he played Jan-Lennard Struff, who has a massive serve, I was standing a metre inside the baseline nuking serves.” He’s pretty straightforward about it: even though he plays a key role in helping elite players like Alcaraz get ready, his own finances are still pretty modest. He recalls camping out to cut down on accommodation costs during tournaments and mentions that Wimbledon’s newfound attention hasn’t really led to pay that matches Alcaraz’s earnings.

AD

Feeling overwhelmed by these issues, he mentioned, “The minimum for a hotel was $150 (£111.12) a night. You’re losing money every single week. When people see you’re a tennis player and see you’re at Wimbledon, they think you have loads of money and live a luxurious life. You don’t. It’s the complete opposite.” This story isn’t about downplaying the Spaniard’s achievements or questioning his impressive earnings; rather, it shines a light on a bigger issue in professional tennis.

via Imago Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

The commercial side of things really favors the players who can grab global attention and land those big endorsements. Meanwhile, the supporting players, who are just as crucial for top performance, often find themselves dealing with a whole different set of financial circumstances. At Wimbledon, where dreams come true and fortunes are made in front of millions, this difference really stands out. Beside this, how taken aback was Alcaraz to hear that Jannik Sinner had upset Djokovic in the semifinals?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz couldn’t believe it

Carlos Alcaraz was really surprised by how one-sided Novak Djokovic’s defeat to Jannik Sinner was in the Wimbledon semifinal. Even though Djokovic has been a powerhouse, especially on grass, Sinner took him down in straight sets. Alcaraz even mentioned, “Yeah, it surprised me a little bit. Obviously, you know winning against Novak is a really difficult challenge. It’s really difficult thing to do. So winning or beating him, you know quite easily. So it’s even harder.” The Spaniard pointed out that taking down Djokovic is usually quite a challenge, which makes this loss feel even more surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That performance really hit home for Alcaraz, making him realize just how tough the competition is on tour right now. He complimented Sinner’s mental and physical consistency, saying, “But the level that Jannik is playing it’s really high as always. I think he doesn’t get down, you know, his level in the matches. So it’s it’s unbelievable what he can do on a tennis court. But yeah, let’s see. But you know, that match today surprised me a little bit.”

The semifinal result has really set the stage, and now we’re gearing up for the Wimbledon final with Alcaraz going up against Sinner. It’s bound to be a thrilling showdown with plenty of drama and a fascinating clash of momentum.