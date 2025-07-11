World Number One Tennis Player Expresses Scare Over Facing Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon Finals

Just before the start of this tournament, several tennis experts named Novak Djokovic as the favorite in his tournament. Reason? Surface! The American legend, Andy Roddick, said, “I will not be choosing against Novak, I have Novak in the semis. I think this is Novak’s last best chance at a major.” Having said that, he claimed that his best chance is on grass. Speaking on this, even Novak Djokovic had admitted, “I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance, because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon.” However, as things stand, his dreams of clinching his eighth title at SW19 have now been shattered at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

Several other tennis greats, including Roger Federer and dropped a prediction saying he thinks Novak Djokovic will win this SF clash. But sadly for the Swiss, his predictions came wrong this time! Jannik Sinner defeated the Serb by 6-3,6-3,6-4. Jannik Sinner has now become the second man in the history to beat Djokovic five times in a row. Astonishing! With this win, he is now all set to face Carlos Alcaraz yet again (after the 2025 Roland Garros final) at one of the biggest stages of the game. This will be his first Wimbledon final. What did Sinner say about his upcoming battle against the Spaniard?

In his on-court interview, he was asked what the fans could expect from that match. Replying to that, he laughed and stated, “I don’t know. We saw the last final…you never know! But it’s a huge honor for me to share the court once again with Carlos (Alcaraz). As I mentioned already so many times, we try to push ourselves to the limits. He’s one of the players I look up to. I love watching him. I think you guys agree on what kind of talent he is, hopefully it’s going to be a good match like the last one. I don’t know if it’ll be better than the last one, I don’t think it’s possible, but we’ll try to do our best and hopefully it’s going to be an enjoyable match…”