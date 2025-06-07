Written Off at 38, Novak Djokovic Triggers Bold Wimbledon Claim From Andy Roddick Post French Open Exit

“I actually was considering winning a 25th Grand Slam before, so it hasn’t changed much,” Novak Djokovic declared after cruising past McDonald in his 1st round at Roland Garros. At 38, his belief was unshaken, especially after clinching his 100th career title in Geneva, becoming only the 3rd man in history to do so. But despite the momentum, his Parisian dream ended in heartbreak yesterday, falling to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals and perhaps waving goodbye to his final French Open. Still hungry for No. 25, Djokovic’s journey isn’t over, and Andy Roddick has now echoed the possible timeline to achieve it. Guessing what the American said this time?

Novak Djokovic gave it everything yesterday, over three hours of grit, fire, and flashes of his vintage best. But the Italian Jannik Sinner stood firm, outlasting the Serbian 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) to reach his maiden Roland Garros final. Djokovic, who let three set points slip in the third, now trails Sinner 4-5 in their H2H, with the Italian winning their last four battles. As the 24-time GS champion bows out of Paris, perhaps for the final time, his legacy remains imprinted on the red clay.

Yet, the dream isn’t over, though. Andy Roddick believes Djokovic’s quest for a 25th slam is far from done. With Wimbledon just weeks away, the American sees the All England Club as the perfect battleground for Novak’s next historic strike.

Speaking on the “Served” podcast, the former US Open champion Andy Roddick wasted no time making a bold proclamation: “I’m going to say this right now. Novak can win Wimbledon.” With unflinching conviction, he brushed aside the doubters who point to Djokovic’s age or recent setbacks. “I’m just going to tell you yeah this isn’t like nothing he does at 38 becomes easier when he steps onto a clay court,” he fired back. “And every Tom Dick and Harry who’s like “Yeah but he won the Olympics.” Yeah, that was so hard, not three out of five sets, but like that’s impossible.”

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 10, 2022 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men’s singles final against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Roddick dug deeper later, explaining why the grass of Wimbledon might just be the perfect setting for the 25th, where he last won the glory in 2022. “Everything he does well at 38 gets better when he steps onto a grass court,” he said. “There’s no chance he walks into Wimbledon and doesn’t think I’m always wrong about Novak. I would suspect that he walks into Wimbledon saying, “This is my best shot to win a major.” Reaching the Roland Garros semifinals, Roddick believes, was crucial in helping Djokovic fine-tune the rhythm of a Grand Slam. “And I fully believe that, and I think making the semis in Roland Garos increases his chances of doing well at Wimbledon, he got the pacing of a grand slam event right,” he added with confidence.

Even earlier this year, after Novak fell short in Miami at the final, Roddick was one of the few still backing the Serbian’s greatness. Despite turning 38, he firmly placed himself in the elite Slam conversation. “So long as he is in tennis, it’s better to watch,” Roddick added. “Even a version of him, and I say this gently, where he is ‘only’ the third favorite in every Slam now. He’s going to be 38, but are you going to put him outside of the top three to win Wimbledon? No. he’s your third favorite. Sinner, Alcaraz, and Djokovic.”

And as Andy sings Novak’s praises, what’s Djokovic’s response after his Paris heartbreak? Passion. Desire. The fire still rages!

Is this the last time we saw Novak at Roland Garros?

Novak Djokovic walked onto ‘Court Philippe-Chatrier’ chasing history: his eyes locked on a record-breaking 25th GS title and the distinction of becoming the oldest men’s singles champion in major history. The Parisian crowd fully roared behind him, sensing the gravity of the moment. But even the greats meet an immovable wall, and this time it was the Italian top seed Jannik Sinner who played the spoiler, holding firm to deny the Serbian maestro a shot at more glory on the red clay!

Then came the moment that left hearts heavy for all. After the match, Nole placed his racquet bags gently on the Parisian clay, bent down to touch the sacred ground, and placed his hand over his heart before waving to the crowd.

It wasn’t just a goodbye: it felt like a soul-stirring farewell! At 38, the legend’s future at Roland Garros hangs in the balance. “This could have been the last match ever I played here – I don’t know. That’s why it was a bit more emotional at the end,” the Serbian admitted at the post-match press conference. “But if this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd.”

Still, the fire inside hasn’t dimmed. “Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months’ time here again? I don’t know.” But when asked about what’s next on the table, Djokovic revealed where his heart truly lies: “Wimbledon is my childhood favourite tournament. I’m going to do everything possible to get myself ready.”

And again, the journey continues. The green lawns of Center Court now call to him like a siren’s song. Will this be where the 25th chapter is finally written?