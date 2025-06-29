Carlos Alcaraz Receives Surprise Gift From Olympic Champion Ahead of Wimbledon 2025

Tennis can be intense, but it’s the little human moments that cut through that intensity to stay with us. As Wimbledon 2025 approaches, two of tennis’s brightest young stars, Carlos Alcaraz and Zheng Qinwen, have been deep in preparation. Alcaraz, aiming to defend his title, has been spotted sharpening his volleys under coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Zheng, Olympic gold medalist, fresh off her rise to a career-high No. 4 (now down to 6) in the WTA rankings earlier this month, has been training with laser focus alongside coach Pere Riba. Fans and media have followed every step, but what happened near the practice courts was something no camera planned for and every heart appreciated.

On June 29, during a lighthearted moment between sessions at the All England Club, Zheng Qinwen handed Carlos Alcaraz a small gift box. It wasn’t part of a promotional stunt or interview; it was genuine. The moment, captured by Tennis Channel on X, showed Alcaraz in a casual red tee and towel-draped shoulders, visibly surprised as Zheng, calm and smiling in black athletic gear, presented him with a plush Labubu doll. A Labubu doll, you might ask?

The doll, a wildly popular collectible from Pop Mart designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, is known for its quirky, childlike charm. And Zheng is known to be a fan of the doll that has caught the world by storm, with fans often gifting her Labubus at her matches. Although we don’t yet know what prompted the unexpected gift, some fans have speculated that it was Alcaraz who received the doll at first (from a fan perhaps) and was offering it to Zheng.

The designer toy has become a pop-culture icon across Asia, part comfort object, part collector’s flex, and for Zheng, it’s clearly become a special interest as Zheng has been photographed with 4 different colors of Labubus so far. As for the bond between Zheng and Alcaraz? Sure, this was the first time fans saw a public exchange like that between them, but let’s be honest: their growing bond has been unfolding over time.

Carlos Alcaraz and Zheng Qinweng are chasing history at Wimbledon

Back in March 2025, Zheng was spotted watching Carlos Alcaraz’s private practice in Miami, triggering waves of TikTok speculation that the two might team up for mixed doubles at the US Open. Of course, this wasn’t the first time the duo made headlines for off-court chemistry. Rewind to the 2024 Miami Open, when players were asked to name their ideal salsa dance partners, Zheng cheekily picked Alcaraz, prompting laughs across the court.

Then, he playfully chose Frances Tiafoe in return. It was silly, it was sweet, and it gave fans even more reason to root for their camaraderie. But now, with all the jokes and plush dolls behind them, the real question is: what’s next? Wimbledon 2025 is here, but are both stars ready?

Carlos Alcaraz, the 22-year-old phenom chasing a rare three-peat. Fresh off a dominant French Open win and another grass-court statement at Queen’s Club, he’s the man to beat. The betting world agrees: +110 odds from FanDuel, +120 on DraftKings, that’s nearly a 50% implied chance to lift the trophy again. But don’t count it done just yet. Jannik Sinner is right on his heels at +200, and lurking in the shadows?

The ever-dangerous Novak Djokovic, with odds between +650 and +750. On the women’s side, China’s Zheng Qinwen isn’t a front-runner, but she’s on the radar. Sitting at +2900 to +3000, she’s a seeded threat with momentum and belief. Analysts are already favoring her to win her opener against Katerina Siniakova with a 63% edge. Could a deep run to become China’s first Wimbledon champion (singles) be brewing? Wimbledon’s grass may hold more surprises than we think.