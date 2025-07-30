Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter Make $1 Million US Open Plea in Emotional Message

The stage is almost set for the mixed doubles extravaganza at the 2025 US Open. The newly overhauled format will see top names like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, and Emma Navarro (among others), stepping on the court in pairs. A massive prize money of $1 million will be on the line. On Tuesday, the organizers confirmed part of the lineup of the mixed doubles event. As expected, there are some familiar faces from WTA and ATP making the final list. That being said, it did not feature the duo of the newly crowned Citi Open winner Alex de Minaur, and British talent Katie Boulter.

The event confirmed 14 teams recently, and Minaur and Boulter’s names are nowhere to be seen. So, not wanting to miss out on the opportunity, Minaur took to X on an urgent basis and made a plea to the US Open on behalf of himself and Boulter. The World No.8 wrote, “Katie and I would like to ask for a WC pretty pretty please 🙏😢”

Minaur and Boulter still have a chance of making it to the event as one of the two wild card entries that the US Open will announce at a later date. The revamped US Open doubles event will take place during the US Open Fan Week—the first week—instead of the third week of the tournament, and will receive coverage by ESPN and its properties. This time, the sets will be of four games instead of six (except for the final match). Plus, there will be no ad-scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Perhaps even more shocking than Minaur and Boulter’s snub was the fact that 11x Grand Slam doubles champion, who had applied to the event alongside ATP doubles no. 1 Marcelo Arevalo, did not even make the cut for one of the initial wild card teams, let alone as one of the direct entries. But then again, the Czech star was not really hopeful of qualifying for the tournament in the first place. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I won’t get it, actually,” she said in a recent interview with Tennis Channel‘s Second Serve. Minaur, on the other hand, has been more optimistic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Alex de Minaur shared honest feelings on the US Open mixed doubles appearance

For the uninitiated, the event organizers had revealed the initial list of pairs in June 2025. However, Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter’s names weren’t there. Still, Minaur didn’t give up hope. “We’re definitely going to be keen to try and play if they allow us too,” he said after his first-round loss at the Queen’s Club last month. He added, “If that’s an option, we’d definitely be keen. It’s not really the normal set of rules, obviously it’s incredibly early for them to already have a cut-off.”

Speaking of their performance and form lately, Minaur is coming off his Washington triumph. The 26-year-old lifted his 10th ATP title after besting Spanish pro Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In the final, Minaur won with a score line of 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). On the other hand, Boulter lost in the first round in the same event more than a week ago. Maria Sakkari ousted her in straight sets (6-3, 6-4).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the Canada Open this week, Minaur will kick off his campaign against Francisco Comesana. However, Boulter’s already out following her first-round defeat against Renata Zarazúa. The latter won in straight sets with a score line of 6-1, 7-5. What are your thoughts on the US Open snub regarding the Aussie ATP pro and British WTA star? Let us know in the comments below.