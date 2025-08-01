Alex De Minaur Makes Fiancée Katie Boulter’s Day Extra Sepcial With a Wholesome Gesture

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are easily one of tennis’ favorite power couples, and their love story began with an early morning coffee date back in 2020. Fast forward almost four years, and that brew turned into a full-blown romance, complete with an engagement that melted hearts across the tennis world. Through wins, losses, injuries, and long-distance flights, these two have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. And today, as Boulter celebrates her special day, de Minaur’s birthday message has us absolutely swooning.

The lovebirds got engaged in December 2024, but have yet to announce a wedding date. With their packed schedules and mutual commitment to their sport, a little patience is part of the game plan. But there are other big days to celebrate. Today, as Katie Boulter turns 29, de Minaur’s birthday surprise has fans gushing. The Australian posted a photo of Boulter on his Instagram Story, posing with a birthday balloon, a soft teddy bear, and a beautiful carnation. Alongside it, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the best human I know ❤️”

That simple message, paired with the thoughtful gifts, gave fans another glimpse into the couple’s affectionate dynamic. What makes de Minaur and Boulter’s story stand out is the way they uplift each other. “Her companionship was something I’d been looking for: it gave me a sense of peace,” de Minaur once shared. And it goes both ways.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Alex de Minaur/Instagram

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Another thing is their mutual obsession with tennis. Boulter told Tatler, “We’re on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be—and the rest will come.” Their careers are still very much the focus, but they’re not shy about weaving in a little romance along the way. And sometimes you can do both. They might soon add a new chapter to their on-court story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter make a special request to the US Open organizers

The mixed doubles draw has sparked some debate. As of now, the USTA has confirmed 14 of the 16 teams for the revamped event, which is scheduled for August 19–20 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Eight pairs received direct entry, while six of the eight wildcard spots have already been assigned. Notably, Taylor Townsend, who will play alongside Ben Shelton, was left out of the main draw and had to apply for a wildcard. Even 11-time Grand Slam doubles champion Katerina Siniakova is still waiting, hoping to grab one of the two remaining slots.

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have also thrown in their name. The Australian had commented earlier, “I think, you know, yeah, why not give a little bit of love to a tennis couple? You know, we have been going strong. It’s been what, five years already, getting married next year. I think we’re showing that there is good chemistry between us.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, after only two spots up for grabs, he is puting in the sweetest request. “Katie and I would like to ask for a WC pretty pretty please 🙏😢”

They previously gave fans a preview of that chemistry during the Tie Break Tens exhibition before Indian Wells. Now, the dream is to bring that same energy to one of the sport’s biggest stages at Flushing Meadows. A birthday, a proposal, and maybe even a mixed doubles debut. This tennis couple keeps delivering the love. Will the US Open grant them their wish?