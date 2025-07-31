Alex de Minaur Makes Special Request to US Open Over Major Snub With Fiancé Katie Boulter

The revamped US Open mixed doubles event has raised quite a few eyebrows this year. Several doubles specialists, like the Italian duo Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, had previously called this revamp a “profound injustice“ to doubles players, and they described this star-studded event as a “pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show.“ Not only them, but even two-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, Jan Zielinski, was heard complaining about getting snubbed in this event. Even the Aussie doubles specialist, Ellen Perez, showcased her disappointment on the same. But amid all this, the tournament organizers came up with a new announcement.

A day after entries officially closed, the USTA announced fourteen of the 16 teams for the revamped US Open mixed doubles event, which is slated to happen on August 19-20 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. As per the announcement, eight teams have already earned a direct entry to this event, while six of the eight wild card selections have been finalized as of now. Interestingly, the new world number one in doubles, Taylor Townsend, who will be partnering with Ben Shelton in this event, has been deprived of a direct entry.

This move has stirred a bit of controversy in the tennis world. Other than that, the 11-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Katerina Siniakova, also had to apply for one of the last two spots that are left on that wildcard list. Who will be the next two teams to feature in this star-studded event? Well, shortly after winning the 2025 Citi Open, Alex de Minaur expressed his interest in securing the wildcard for this event during an interview, and now he has come up with a tweet.

Speaking about his wish to play alongside his fiancée Katie Boulter at the US Open mixed doubles, he had earlier said, “I think, you know, yeah, why not give a little bit of love to a tennis couple? You know, we have been going strong. It’s been what, five years already, getting married next year. I think we’re showing that there is good chemistry between us.” Now, he comes up with a tweet saying, “Katie and I would like to ask for a WC pretty pretty please 🙏😢.“

Before this, even during the Dubai Tennis Championships, Alex de Minaur expressed his interest in playing doubles with Katie Boulter, despite not having played much together in the past. The pair was previously seen playing together in the Tie Break Tens tournament prior to the Indian Wells Masters, and if things go well for this duo, we could see them back together playing the mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. What about taking tennis lessons from each other, though?

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter talk about learning from each other

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter are among the most popular power duos in the tennis world. They started dating each other in March 2020, and then, almost four years later, on December 23, 2024, the couple announced their engagement on social media. Throughout this phase, there have been several moments where we’ve seen them pour love on each other and display support through thick and thin. But when it comes to their tennis, do they get to learn something from each other?

In 2023, during an interview, Katie Boulter expressed her admiration for Alex de Minaur’s temperament and professionalism, “He is the most down-to-earth person I’ve ever met. He’s Top 20, he’s been 15. He’s a top tennis player, and he knows how to handle himself. Anything I see from him, I try and draw on it. Yeah, he’s my best example of what I want to be.”

During that time, even Alex de Minaur praised Boulter’s rapid progress and hailed her as a high-quality player. But what’s that one thing that impressed him the most? “The way she’s been handling the spotlight, the pressures, it’s been pretty astounding to me. Now it’s probably my turn to start learning from her,” said De Minaur.

Even last year, Boulter showcased her willingness to learn from Alex de Minaur and improve herself as a tennis player. In an interview with SkySports, she admitted, “I feel like we’ve really helped each other in so many different ways. Firstly, he’s there for advice. He’s got some credence, so I have to take his advice on board, and I don’t mind listening to him once in a while. I don’t know if he takes it well from me, but he knows what he’s doing.“

This year as well, the Brit spoke about how Alex de Minaur has been a huge influence on her tennis journey. She said that his support, both emotionally and in terms of advice and perspective, has not only helped her grow as a player but also as a person. Do you want to see this power couple playing together at the US Open mixed doubles event? Share your thoughts in the comment box.