Amanda Anisimova Admits Ruthless Alcaraz-Sinner Standard That Hit Hard After Brutal Wimbledon Loss

Who would have predicted this scoreline at a Wimbledon final? German legend Steffi Graf had taken just 32 minutes to win her 1988 French Open title. Iga Swiatek took just 57 minutes to wrap up the final against Amanda Anisimova by 6-0,6-0. The match finished in the blink of an eye! Surely, the fans would’ve expected something better from the American in this match. After failing to fulfill those expectations in the final, Anisimova broke down in tears, and during her post-match interview, she admitted, “It was a bit tough to digest, obviously.” She was in “shock” with what just happened, and surely she had never wanted to end her first Grand Slam final like this.

However, with every defeat comes a new learning. What were her learnings from this match? In her post-match press conference, while talking about the lessons that she has learned over these past two weeks, she said, “I feel like the last two weeks I’ve learned that you’re never gonna be perfect. Every match is different. I sensed myself getting down on myself… and when I look at players like Jannik or Carlos, who I look up to a lot, they don’t make easy mistakes. They don’t give almost anything to their opponents.”

She further added, “I also reminded myself that nobody’s perfect. I was trying to go into today thinking that, ‘ok, I’ll accept the mistakes I’ll make.’ Maybe that wasn’t the right way of going into it (smiling). But I think my fighting spirit got me to the final. It wasn’t me playing perfectly in a way. There were matches I struggled. I wasn’t playing to my full potential. Just me staying focused and fighting my way through certain moments and lifting myself up, trying not to get negative, was the most important thing. That’s really what got me to the final.”

