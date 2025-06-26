Amanda Anisimova to Reilly Opelka: 5 American Hopes Poised to Have Deep Runs at Wimbledon 2025

We are just four days away from witnessing the superstars kick-starting their campaign in the preliminary rounds of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Playing at this historic 148-year tournament is really a special thing for every player, but winning the title at SW19 is a completely different thing. Last year, we witnessed Carlos Alcaraz managing to defend his title, and on the women’s side, Barbora Krejčíková stunned everyone by winning her first major title on this surface.

Reacting to this emphatic victory, Krejcikova said, “I don’t have any words right now. It’s unreal what has happened, and this is the best day of my tennis career and probably the best day of my life.” For Alcaraz, it was more like a dream-come-true moment for him. He said, “This is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court, and the most beautiful trophy.” This year, both these players, along with several others, will start this tournament as a clear favorite, but who will be the underdogs in this tournament, especially when it comes to the American tennis players?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

5. Reilly Opelka

After an eight-month hiatus, Reilly Opelka returned to the ATP Tour in July 2024, and then a few months later, he managed to beat his “hero,” Novak Djokovic, on his way to the final of the 2025 Brisbane International. Following his 7-6(6),6-3 victory over the Serb, he said, “I’m excited, but this is kind of the beginning of a new start for me. I’ve got a long way to go to get my ranking back where I’d like it, and my endurance back where I can compete at this level week in, week out.” Following that incredible run, he reached the QF of the Dallas Open, Challenger-Aix-En-Provence.

AD

Seeing his incredible comeback, several tennis stars heaped praise on the 27-year-old. For example, his compatriot Tommy Paul said, “He just needs matches. He can beat everyone; he beat Novak this year, you know. I mean, everyone kind of forgets about that, but I’m sure he’s gonna be fine. He’s excited that he’s out here on tour and playing big matches.” Andy Roddick even stated, “I promise you, man, no one wants to play him, no one wanted to play him, and no one wants to play him now, he is exciting. No, not a single person.”

USA Today via Reuters Aug 14, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Reilly Opelka of the United States plays a shot against Stefanos Tsiitsipas of Greece in the semi finals of the National Bank Open at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reilly Opelka has a record of 16-19 on grass, but he started his grass-court swing quite impressively in 2025 by reaching the semifinals of the Libema Open. Although he couldn’t reach the QFs in the next two tournaments (HSBC Championships, Eastbourne Open), Opelka did manage to get some wins under his belt from these grass-court events, and this could possibly help him before heading to Wimbledon.

4. Peyton Stearns

The 23-year-old American is another player to watch out for at Wimbledon. Although she didn’t have a great start to her season in 2025, Stearns made a strong comeback at the Italian Open. She defeated the likes of Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka, and Elina Svitolina on her way to the SF. Seeing her incredible run in Rome, former pro-Steve Johnson made a bold prediction for her French Open campaign. He said, “Playing some of the best tennis of her career. She is going to be flying completely under the radar…” Even John Isner predicted that Stearns could “make a lot of noise” at the French Open.

Unfortunately for the American, she was defeated by Eva Lys (GER) in the first round of Roland Garros. So, now she’ll be desperate to bring out her A-game on the grass courts. Although she made an exit from the Eastbourne Open recently after losing out to Kamila Rakhimova in the R16, I think she’s going to be the one to watch out for among the American women’s stars in this tournament. She has a knack for causing a few upsets in big tournaments. Stearns is currently ranked 35th in the world, and her best record at Wimbledon has been reaching the first round in the previous two editions.

3. Amanda Anisimova

Talking about American women’s tennis players other than the Top 10, Amanda Anisimova is the name that has created a lot of chaos in recent times. She is currently ranked 13th in the world and has already won a title this season, and her win-loss record this season is 25-12, with 19-11 on grass. Earlier this year, she defeated the former world number 5, Jelena Ostapenko, to lift the title in Doha. Other than that, she recently also defeated the likes of Emma Navarro and Qinwen Zheng on her way to the final at the HSBC Championships.

via Imago HSBC Tennis Championships, Ladies Finals Queens Club, London, UK – 15 Jun 2025 Amanda Anisimova USA in action during the Final against Tatjiana Maria GER in the 2025 HSBC Championships at Queens Club London Queens Club London GBR, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxGreenwoodx

Although she lost the final against Tatjana Maria by 3-6,4-6, Anisimova’s impressive performance in this tournament didn’t go unnoticed by American legend, Andy Roddick. While making a prediction for the 2025 Wimbledon, he said, “I think there are a lot more names on the women’s side that have a potential path to victory than on the men’s side this year. Watch out for Anisimova too! Played well at Queen’s last week. Got the Old Chipper Magoo by Maria (Tatjana Maria) in the final. But like she can play on this stuff, and if she gets hot, she can beat anyone in the world.” Her best record at Wimbledon was reaching the QF in 2022. So, she definitely knows how to play on this surface.

2. Brandon Nakashima

Talking about Andy Roddick’s predictions for Wimbledon, well, he recently also made a bold claim about this 23-year-old American. He said, “Remember who Nick Kyrgios has beaten in five sets before when he made the Wimbledon final in, I don’t know if it was the round of 16 or the quarters, and who’s still playing well: Brandon Nakashima. Don’t sleep on him. I don’t think anyone wants to see him early in that tournament. His game translates really well to grass.“

That was Nakashima’s best run at SW19. Ever since then, he has failed to go past the fourth round, but having said that, it is needless to mention that his potential is enormous, especially on this surface. On grass, he has a win-loss record of 28-18, and if we take a look at his performance this season, he has previously reached the SF of the Mexican Open and ATP Houston event, and now on grass, Nakashima has got off to an impressive start as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After reaching the QF of the BOSS Open, where he was defeated by Alexander Zverev by 5-7,4-6, he recently made yet another QF appearance at the HSBC Championships. So, looking at his form in this season, Nakashima is surely a ‘dark horse’ at Wimbledon.

1. McCartney Kessler

Kessler has already clinched two titles this season. The first one came at the Hobart International, and then recently she defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska by 6-4,7-5 in the final of the Nottingham Open. With this incredible win, she has now secured her career high ranking of world number 32, and this massive stride will indeed help her to be seeded at both Wimbledon and the US Open. What did she say after her title triumph in Nottingham, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m really excited to have gotten another title. I came up short in the last tournament, so I was really wanting to win the match today…I’ve always thought that I really would enjoy playing on grass, so it’s really nice and special to see that it’s actually true,” said the 25-year-old. Former American pro, CoCo Vandeweghe was also left impressed with her stellar performance in Nottingham. She specifically highlighted her win against the two-time defending champion in Nottingham, Katie Boulter, in the QF and claimed, “Look at her just retreat that extra ball and to create that shot out of nowhere, that is just feeling yourself out there…when she does have time, she’s able to hit winners from the middle court.”

When it comes to naming the favorites for the 2025 Wimbledon, without a doubt, Coco Gauff will be leading the pack of American women, especially after her recent title triumph at Roland Garros. But who among these ‘dark horses’ do you think has the real chance of making a deep run in this iconic tournament?