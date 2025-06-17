American Hope Surges as Andy Roddick Backs 23 Year Old Dark Horse for Wimbledon Glory

In 2019, Simona Halep made a very interesting comment about America’s Amanda Anisimova. “I think she has a chance and she will be in the top soon, because she has, you know, the game. She sees the game, has the attitude good attitude, so I think she’s a great player,” she said about the youngster at that time. Fast forward six years, the 23-year-old has not only clinched three titles but has also secured her career-high ranking of number 13 with her impressive performances in the 2025 season. Apart from winning the title in Doha earlier this year, Anisimova reached the SF of the Charleston Open before making it to the finals at the HSBC Championships, just a couple of days ago. Seeing her incredible performances over the last few months, American legend Andy Roddick has dropped a bold prediction for her Wimbledon campaign.

Amanda Anisimova’s story is full of highs and lows. For example, at the age of 16, she defeated Coco Gauff to become the 2017 US Open junior champion. However, despite having massive potential, she didn’t have the success she would have wanted in the next few years. In the meantime, she saw Gauff win her first major title at the 2023 US Open, and recently, she also secured her second at the 2025 French Open. Talking about Slams, Anisimova once said, “I want to be able to achieve, like winning a Grand Slam, and becoming No. 1 one day.”

With her recent Roland Garros triumph, American tennis fans now look quite optimistic about Gauff’s chances on the grass-court major as well. But what about Amanda Anisimova? Well, in an interview with Tennis Channel, Roddick, while talking about the players who could well come up with a surprise at Wimbledon, he said, “I think there are a lot more names on the women’s side that have a potential path to victory than on the men’s side this year. Watch out for Anisimova too! Played well at Queen’s last week. Got the Old Chipper Magoo by Maria (Tatjana Maria) in the final. But like she can play on this stuff, and if she gets hot, she can beat anyone in the world.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Amanda Anisimova (USA) reacts after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) during quarter finals at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Andy Roddick has already made some bold predictions for this year’s Wimbledon. For example, he called Novak Djokovic a “major contender” at this tournament. A few others have a different opinion on this, though! Then on the women’s side, she said, Aryna Sabalenka is the absolute favorite at Wimbledon (despite her recent loss to Gauff in the French Open final). Now, this bold prediction on Amanda Anisimova will also raise some eyebrows in the tennis world. But talking about predictions, Anisimova also made a prediction for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. What’s it, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amanda Anisimova’s bold prediction for Tatjana Maria ahead of the Wimbledon Championships

After beating Qinwen Zheng in the semi-final of the Queen’s Club Championships, Amanda Anisimova not only secured her first-ever grass-court final, but it was also her back-to-back wins against Top 10 players (after defeating Emma Navarro in the QF). Reacting to that emphatic triumph against the Chinese, Anisimova said, “Super happy and grateful. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my amazing team over there. They’ve been pushing me and we’ve been having a lot of fun.”

However, her fun time in London was cut short by the 37-year-old German, Tatjana Maria. She defeated Anisimova by 6-3,6-4 to win the first women’s tournament at Queen’s since 1973. Maria, the mother of two, just dropped one set across seven matches in nine days. Quite staggering, isn’t it? Reacting to this massive triumph, the German said, “Everything is possible if you believe in it.“

Interesting Fact: Tatjana Maria is now the oldest WTA Tour champion since Serena Williams (who won the Auckland title in 2020).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Wimbledon knocking at the door, Amanda Anisimova made a very interesting prediction for Maira after this final match in London. She said, “Yeah, I mean, she hits a lot of unpredictable shots over and over again, and it was really tough for me to play the way I like to play. I mean, that’s why I said that (that she could reach the Wimbledon final). I mean, she also beat Madison yesterday, so I mean, she’s very good on the grass, very difficult to play. I mean, I can see her having a really good run there.“

Maria is currently ranked 43rd in the world and she has a win-loss record of 20-17 this season. Do you agree with what Amanda Anisimova had to say about the German’s chances at Wimbledon?