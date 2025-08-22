Andre Agassi Shocks Coco Gauff and 23,000 US Open Fans With Unexpected On-Court Display

Last season, tennis fans witnessed eight-time slam king and former ATP icon Andre Agassi for the first time on Arthur Ashe Stadium since his 2007 appearance during a presentation ceremony. The former World No.1 joined forces with young blood Carlos Alcaraz to take on 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic and 7-time slam winner John McEnroe during Stars of the Open experience. Djokovic and McEnroe bested him and the Spaniard on the occasion. But the ex-American pro was determined to turn the tables this time. Guess what? He nearly did it while giving a stark reminder of his on-court prowess. He might be 55 now, but the fire’s not vanished yet.

On Thursday, in this year’s Stars of the Open encounter, Agassi joined rising American WTA star Coco Gauff. Their opponents? Comeback queen Venus Williams and longtime rival McEnroe. The format was simple: to the win a 10-point tiebreak. In the early moments of this exhibition battle, Agassi was on fire. So much so that at one point (with him and Gauff leading 5-3), the packed crowd of 23,000 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was left in awe. Agassi hit three back-to-back forehand shots, leaving opponents McEnroe and Williams helpless. He even left Gauff stunned as well.

