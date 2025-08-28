Andy Roddick Takes Clear Stance on Taylor Townsend’s Controversy With Jelena Ostapenko

It wasn’t how Jelena Ostapenko would have liked to end. Seeded 25th at the US Open, the Latvian star was expected to dig deep at Flushing Meadows. However, her campaign ended prematurely with a loss to the local star, Taylor Townsend. It wasn’t just that, as Ostapenko was involved in a controversial moment at the net. After the encounter, Ostapenko exchanged a few words with Townsend, saying that her opponent had “no class” and “no education.” This created quite a stir in the tennis circle, with Ostapenko also accused of being racist. Amid this episode, American legend Andy Roddick broke his silence.

Roddick is active in the tennis world, following matches at the US Open. Often, he shares analysis of the trending topics on his Served podcast. During the recent episode, Roddick delved deeper into this controversy.

He said, “I like meltdowns. I melted down so I can’t criticize someone for a meltdown, which is my point. Ostapenko lecturing someone about class on a tennis court is like me lecturing someone about wearing all black on a podcast right now. It’s like me lecturing someone about trying everything they can to stop losing their hair; like, it literally is the height of hypocrisy.”

via Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 27, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Taylor Townsend of the United States in action against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the womens singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250827_bd_zg6_021

Roddick was clearly not happy with the way Ostapenko lashed out at Townsend. The 25th seed was feeling the pain of a humbling straight-set defeat, 7-5 and 6-1, and vented her frustration at her opponent. However, she faced massive backlash from the fans and remains to be seen if she faces further punishment for her actions.

Meanwhile, Townsend was asked to clear the air about the controversy at the net after the match. The American star made a grim statement despite Ostapenko denying the racist episode.

What did Taylor Townsend say about the Jelena Ostapenko-infused controversy?

In front of a packed American crowd, Ostapenko went all out in calling out her opponent. Things heated up when Ostapenko said something to Townsend, which was inaudible to her. As she made a bemused face, it irked Ostapenko, who lashed out at her opponent. Subsequently, during an interview, Townsend was asked if there was any racist element involved.

She said, “I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth. So, whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament.”

Despite this unfortunate episode, Townsend would look to put it behind her as she progresses at the US Open. She will next face the fifth seed, Mirra Andreeva, in the third round. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog.